Joe Biden: I wasn't surprised Trump got the coronavirus

Joe Biden said in an NBC town hall Monday night that he was not surprised President Trump contracted COVID-19.

What he's saying: "Quite frankly, I wasn't surprised," Biden said when asked by MSNBC's Lester Holt if he was surprised Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus.

  • "For the last three months, three times a week, I'm on the telephone and on zoom with some of the leading immunologists in the nation, and they go through everything that's happening," Biden said.
  • "So the idea that COVID does not spread in proximity when you don't have a mask on, when you're not socially distancing, when there's large groups of people, when you're inside particularly and even when you're outside, that's not surprising" he added.

Driving the news: Biden's comments came less than two hours after Trump departed Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday evening to return to the White House via Marine One after spending three nights at the hospital for coronavirus treatment.

  • Upon reaching the White House, Trump took off his mask and saluted Marine One as photographers encircled him. He then walked into the White House, still maskless.
  • The photo op sparked immediate outrage on social media and among cable news commentators.

Trump walks into White House without mask after leaving Walter Reed

Trump to continue coronavirus treatment after being discharged from Walter Reed

President Trump was discharged from Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday evening and boarded Marine One to return to the White House, where he will continue his coronavirus treatment (see vide0).

Why it matters: The president, who has a number of risk factors for severe coronavirus symptoms, is still only a few days out from his initial diagnosis and has already had a number of complications. The course of the illness can run for almost two weeks, though it varies from patient to patient, per the CDC.

Campaign adviser defends Trump drive-by during coronavirus treatment

Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller pushed back during a fiery exchange on CNN Sunday against anchor Ana Cabrera's suggestion that President Trump's drive-by visit to supporters outside Walter Reed hospital was for a "photo op."

Details: "I don't think this was a stunt at all," Miller said in response to Cabrera's suggestion that this was the reason Trump had left the hospital Sunday where he's being treated for COVID-19.

