Joe Biden: I wasn't surprised Trump got the coronavirus

Joe Biden said in an NBC town hall Monday night that he was not surprised President Trump contracted COVID-19.

What he's saying: "Quite frankly, I wasn't surprised," Biden said when asked by MSNBC's Lester Holt if he was surprised Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus.

"For the last three months, three times a week, I'm on the telephone and on zoom with some of the leading immunologists in the nation, and they go through everything that's happening," Biden said.

"So the idea that COVID does not spread in proximity when you don't have a mask on, when you're not socially distancing, when there's large groups of people, when you're inside particularly and even when you're outside, that's not surprising" he added.

Driving the news: Biden's comments came less than two hours after Trump departed Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday evening to return to the White House via Marine One after spending three nights at the hospital for coronavirus treatment.