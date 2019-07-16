A Virginia judge told a self-professed neo-Nazi Monday while sentencing him to a second life prison term for killing a woman by driving his car into counter-protesters, "What you did was an act of terror," Reuters reports.

Details: Charlottesville Circuit Court Judge Richard Moore upheld a jury's December recommendation to sentence James Alex Fields Junior to life plus 419 years for killing Heather Heyer, 32, and for 8 counts of malicious wounding and a hit-and-run offense over the incident at a 2017 far-right rally in the city.

The big picture: A federal judge sentenced the 22-year-old in June to life in prison without parole after he pleaded guilty to 29 federal hate crimes in a plea deal in exchange for prosecutors dropping a charge that could've led to the death penalty, per NPR.