Biden vows to end Trump travel ban on Muslim-majority nations if elected

Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, on July 14. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden vowed on Monday to end President Trump's signature travel ban on people from Muslim-majority nations "on day one" if he's elected.

Of note: Biden made the pledge during an online address at the "Million Muslim Votes" summit. It's rare for a presidential nominee, presumptive or otherwise, to address large Muslim audiences. Organizers of the event, hosted by the Muslim American advocacy group Emgage Action, told NPR they can't recall a nominee ever doing so.

"Joe Biden's presence serves not only to galvanise Muslim Americans to cast their ballots, but to usher in an era of engaging with Muslim American communities under a Biden administration."
— Emgage Action CEO Wa'el Alzayat to Al Jazeera
  • The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee's Monday address coincided with a prominent group of Muslim American leaders endorsing him in a letter organized by Emgage Action. Among the signatories were Reps. Andre Carson (D-Ind.) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), who originally endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders for president, AP notes.

What he's saying: "Muslim communities were the first to feel Donald Trump’s assault on Black and brown communities in this country with his vile Muslim ban," Biden said in his speech that addressed the "unconscionable rise in Islamophobia," for which he blamed Trump.

  • Biden's pledge to work with Congress "to pass hate crimes legislation" as well as repeal Trump's travel ban if elected.
  • And he said he wished schools taught more about the Islamic faith, noting "we all come from the same root here, in terms of our fundamental basic beliefs."

Background: Democrats have historically been "cautious about openly courting Muslim voters," and Republicans more so in recent years, NPR notes — although then-Republican nominee George W. Bush did so 20 years ago.

  • Biden himself was absent from last year's Islamic Society of North America convention, along with all but two Democratic presidential candidates — Sanders and former HUD Secretary Julián Castro.

Biden's summer ad strategy: Outspend Trump but play it safe

Data: Advertising Analytics; Note: Spending is for the weeks of July 7 to July 28, data as of July 15; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Joe Biden is outspending President Trump this month with big TV ad buys in traditional swing states, as Trump focuses on digital ads to shore up his base in what should be Republican strongholds

By the numbers: Biden and affiliated Democrats have outspent Republicans by $4 million in Michigan, $3.5 million in Pennsylvania, $2 million in Arizona and $700,000 in Wisconsin, according to data provided to Axios by Advertising Analytics through July 28.

Biden leads Trump by 15 points in new poll as coronavirus cases spike

Photos: Drew Angerer/Getty Images (left); Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden is the preferred candidate to handle the coronavirus pandemic and he's opened up a 15-point lead over President Trump, an ABC News/Washington Post poll published early on Sunday finds.

By the numbers: Biden is ahead of Trump 55%-40% among registered voters. However, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee's margin reduces to 54%-44% among likely voters.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9:30 p.m. ET: 14,647,246 — Total deaths: 609,198 — Total recoveries — 8,227,804Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9:30 p.m. ET: 3,825,153 — Total deaths: 140,957 — Total recoveries: 1,131,121 — Total tested: 46,469,524Map.
  3. Politics: McCarthy bill would sanction virus vaccine hackers Jacksonville sheriff says security for GOP convention is "not achievable" — Trump tweets photo wearing mask, says he'll bring back daily virus briefings.
  4. World: The state of the global race for a coronavirus vaccine.
  5. Education: Florida sets the stage for school and government confrontations as teachers unions sue DeSantis.
  6. Public health: World-leading Oxford vaccine produces immune response— Hospitalizations are surging across the country.
