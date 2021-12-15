Biden admin orders enough Pfizer antiviral pills to treat 10 million Americans

President Biden said Tuesday his administration has ordered enough of Pfizer's COVID-19 antiviral pills to treat 10 million Americans after the company reported the drug reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by 89% in high-risk adults.

Why it matters: Oral antiviral drugs designed to prevent or treat COVID-19 could be key pandemic-fighting tools — something Biden noted in his announcement hours before the coronavirus death toll surpassed 800,000 in the U.S.

What he's saying: Biden said in a statement he's "encouraged" by Pfizer's Phase 2/3 data on its Paxlovid pill, which the company has shared with the FDA as part of its ongoing rolling submission for Emergency Use Authorization.