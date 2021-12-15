Sign up for our daily briefing

Biden admin orders enough Pfizer antiviral pills to treat 10 million Americans

President Biden speaks during an event in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. Photo: Oliver Contreras/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Biden said Tuesday his administration has ordered enough of Pfizer's COVID-19 antiviral pills to treat 10 million Americans after the company reported the drug reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by 89% in high-risk adults.

Why it matters: Oral antiviral drugs designed to prevent or treat COVID-19 could be key pandemic-fighting tools — something Biden noted in his announcement hours before the coronavirus death toll surpassed 800,000 in the U.S.

What he's saying: Biden said in a statement he's "encouraged" by Pfizer's Phase 2/3 data on its Paxlovid pill, which the company has shared with the FDA as part of its ongoing rolling submission for Emergency Use Authorization.

  • "Getting vaccinated and getting your booster shot remain the most important tools we have to save lives," he said.
  • "But if this treatment is indeed authorized — and once the pills are widely available — it will mark a significant step forward in our path out of the pandemic."

Tina Reed, author of Vitals
16 hours ago - Health

Pfizer: COVID pill reduces risk by 89% in vulnerable adults

Photo: Soumyabrata Roy/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Pfizer released new data Tuesday morning confirming Paxlovid, its oral antiviral pill for COVID, reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by 89% in high-risk adults.

Driving the news: The company said it shared the Phase 2/3 data with the FDA as part of its ongoing rolling submission for Emergency Use Authorization.

Margaret Talev
19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Axios-Ipsos poll: The danger of vaccine mandates

Expand chart
Data: Axios/Ipsos poll; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Half of Americans say it should be illegal for companies to deny service or employment to the unvaccinated, according to the latest installment of the Axios/Ipsos Coronavirus Index.

Why it matters: This carries real political risk for Democrats as President Biden's mandates on federal workers and large employers meet legal challenges across the country and Republicans use try to use the implementation of mandates as a wedge issue.

Caitlin Owens
19 hours ago - Health

Biden official warns: COVID explosion imminent

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

New data from South Africa and Europe hint that Omicron cases are poised to explode in the U.S., where the vast majority of the population isn't well protected against infection.

Driving the news: A new analysis by South Africa's largest private insurer paints a picture of Omicron's clinical risk: Two doses of Pfizer's vaccine appear to be significantly less effective against severe disease with Omicron than previous variants.

