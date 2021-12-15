Sign up for our daily briefing

U.S. COVID death toll tops 800,000

Nancy Pelosi and other members of Congress participate in a moment of silence for the 800,000 American lives lost to COVID-19. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The recorded number of coronavirus deaths in the United States surpassed 800,000 on Tuesday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Why it matters: The figure comes amid fear that the newly-discovered Omicron variant, which was detected in the U.S. earlier this month, may drive up cases further. The U.S. went from 700,000 deaths to 800,000 in just over two months.

  • A senior Biden administration official said Tuesday that data concerning the new variant likely indicates a "large wave" of infections is coming, Axios' Caitlin Owens writes.
  • The U.S. currently has the highest reported death toll of any country, per data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
  • More than 200,000 of the lives lost came after the vaccine had become widely available in the spring, per AP.

Go deeper

Paige Hopkins
14 hours ago - Axios Washington D.C.

Tracking Omicron in the DMV

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

D.C., Maryland, and Virginia have all reported cases of the new Omicron COVID-19 variant.

Why it matters: Omicron’s spread further highlights that the pandemic isn’t over and COVID-19 is still mutating.

The four Omicron cases reported in the District are all among vaccinated young adults. None of them are hospitalized.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)
Caitlin Owens
16 hours ago - Health

Biden official warns: COVID explosion imminent

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

New data from South Africa and Europe hint that Omicron cases are poised to explode in the U.S., where the vast majority of the population isn't well protected against infection.

Driving the news: A new analysis by South Africa's largest private insurer paints a picture of Omicron's clinical risk: Two doses of Pfizer's vaccine appear to be significantly less effective against severe disease with Omicron than previous variants.

Go deeper (2 min. read)
Cuneyt Dil
Dec 13, 2021 - Axios Washington D.C.

Coronavirus cases see bump in D.C. region

Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images

Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are up throughout the region, as the Omicron variant spreads across the nation.

Driving the news: DC Health confirmed on Sunday evening the District's first cases of the Omicron variant.

Go deeper (1 min. read)