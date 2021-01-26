Biden on Trump's impeachment trial: "I think it has to happen"

President Biden told CNN Monday that he believes the impeachment trial of former President Trump "has to happen," but he does not think 17 Republicans will join Democrats to vote to convict.

Why it matters: Biden's comments are most concrete he has made about his views on Trump's second impeachment.

What he's saying: Biden also said that while the impeachment trial would delay Senate business on other matters, including his legislative agenda and likely the confirmation of some of his Cabinet nominees, he said there would be "a worse effect if it didn't happen," per CNN.

Biden added that he believes the outcome of the trial would be different if Trump had six months left in his term. "The Senate has changed since I was there, but it hasn't changed that much," the president told CNN.

The big picture: House managers delivered the article of impeachment against Trump for "incitement of insurrection" to the Senate on Monday.