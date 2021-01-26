Sign up for our daily briefing

Biden on Trump's impeachment trial: "I think it has to happen"

President Biden told CNN Monday that he believes the impeachment trial of former President Trump "has to happen," but he does not think 17 Republicans will join Democrats to vote to convict.

Why it matters: Biden's comments are most concrete he has made about his views on Trump's second impeachment.

What he's saying: Biden also said that while the impeachment trial would delay Senate business on other matters, including his legislative agenda and likely the confirmation of some of his Cabinet nominees, he said there would be "a worse effect if it didn't happen," per CNN.

  • Biden added that he believes the outcome of the trial would be different if Trump had six months left in his term. "The Senate has changed since I was there, but it hasn't changed that much," the president told CNN.

The big picture: House managers delivered the article of impeachment against Trump for "incitement of insurrection" to the Senate on Monday.

  • Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced last week that the trial will begin the week of Feb. 8.
  • Trump is the only president in U.S. history to be impeached twice.

Kadia GobaOrion Rummler
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy to preside over Trump's second impeachment trial

Sen. Patrick Leahy heads to the Senate floor on Nov. 9. Photo: Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) is expected to preside over former President Trump's second impeachment trial, a Senate source tells Axios. CNN first reported Leahy's role.

Why it matters: The Constitution requires the chief justice of the Supreme Court to preside over a sitting president's impeachment trial rather than the vice president — who has the title of president of the Senate — to avoid a potential conflict of interest. However, there is no precedent for a former president.

Maria Arias
Jan 24, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Romney on impeachment: "It's pretty clear that the effort is constitutional."

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) said on CNN's "State of the Union" he believes the impeachment trial is constitutional, despite former President Trump no longer being in office.

Driving the news: Some Republicans have objected to hearing the impeachment trial in the Senate, saying it would be unconstitutional to convict a former president.

Orion Rummler
Jan 24, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Sanders says Democrats will push coronavirus relief package through with simple majority

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) leaves the Senate floor on Jan. 1. Photo: Liz Lynch/Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), incoming chair of the Senate Budget Committee who caucuses with the Democrats, told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday that Democrats plan to push a coronavirus relief package through the chamber with a simple majority vote.

Why it matters: "Budget reconciliation" would allow Democrats to forgo the Senate's 60-vote requirement and could potentially speed-up the next relief package for millions of unemployed Americans. Democrats hold the the 50-50 split in the Senate with Vice President Kamala Harris serving as the tie-breaking vote.

