Biden responds to Trump cognitive test challenge: "Why the hell would I?"

Joe Biden pushed back against a challenge from President Trump to take a cognitive test during an interview that will air Thursday, reports Yahoo News.

Why it matters: The Trump campaign has been attempting to revamp its attacks against the former vice president, arguing that his mental faculties are diminished.

During a recent interview with Fox News' Chris Wallace, Trump issued a challenge: "Let’s take a test right now. Let’s go down, Joe, and I will take a test. Let him take the same test that I took."

Biden's response: "No, I haven’t taken a test. Why the hell would I take a test? C’mon, man. That’s like saying, 'You — before you got on this program you took a test where you’re taking cocaine or not, what do you think? Huh? Are you a junkie?'" he said during an interview that'll air during the joint virtual convention of the National Association of Black Journalists and National Association of Hispanic Journalists.

The backdrop: Trump has repeatedly boasted about scoring highly on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, which is typically used to test for dementia. The test is a series of relatively basic questions that are not meant to gauge intelligence.