Chris Wallace fact-checks Trump on U.S. coronavirus mortality rate

Fox News' Chris Wallace fact-checked President Trump in an interview Sunday after he falsely claimed that the U.S. has the lowest coronavirus mortality rate in the world.

Why it matters: Trump has touted the country's mortality rate in his defense of the administration's response to the pandemic, dismissing the fact that the U.S. has the world's highest confirmed case count as simply a product of increased testing.

What happened: After Wallace informed Trump that the U.S. has the seventh-highest mortality rate in the world, the president asked White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany to provide them with statistics.

  • McEnany handed Trump a chart from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control that left off several countries that have higher rates than the U.S.
  • The chart also showed that Brazil and South Korea have lower mortality rates than the U.S., but Trump still accused Wallace of being "fake news."
  • The U.S. has a mortality rate of 3.8%, seventh in Johns Hopkins University's list of the 20 countries with the highest mortality rate.

The big picture: Trump tripled down on his claim that the coronavirus will just "disappear" one day, claiming that he's been right about the pandemic "probably more than anybody else."

  • Trump denied that his administration has engaged in a campaign to discredit Anthony Fauci, claiming it was only trade adviser Peter Navarro who had a dispute with him.
  • Trump went on to call Fauci "a little bit of an alarmist" and claimed he's been wrong about several things over the course of the pandemic, but he insisted that the two have maintained a good relationship.

Axios
Jul 15, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump says Navarro shouldn't have written op-ed attacking Fauci

President Trump told reporters Wednesday that White House trade adviser Peter Navarro was speaking for himself when he wrote a USA Today op-ed attacking Anthony Fauci, and that he "shouldn't be doing that."

The big picture: The White House put out a statement earlier Wednesday saying that Navarro's op-ed, which claimed that Fauci has been wrong about everything that the two officials have interacted on during the pandemic, did not go through "normal White House clearance processes."

Ursula Perano
Jul 14, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Lindsey Graham: "We don't have a Dr. Fauci problem"

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) defended Anthony Fauci at a press conference Tuesday in the wake of attempts by anonymous Trump administration officials to undermine the nation's top infectious diseases expert.

What he's saying: "We don't have a Dr. Fauci problem. We need to be focusing on doing things that get us to where we need to go. So I have all the respect in the world for Dr. Fauci."

Ursula Perano
Jul 15, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Fauci says White House effort to discredit him is "bizarre"

Photo: Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

Anthony Fauci told The Atlantic on Wednesday that efforts by certain White House officials to discredit him are "bizarre" and that it "ultimately hurts the president" to undermine a top health official in the middle of a pandemic.

Driving the news: Fauci's comments come on the heels of a USA Today op-ed by White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, who claimed that Fauci has been "wrong about everything" related to the coronavirus that the two have interacted on. Fauci told The Atlantic: “I can’t explain Peter Navarro. He’s in a world by himself.”

