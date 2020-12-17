Biden set to take coronavirus vaccine in public next week

President-elect Biden plans to take the COVID-19 vaccine in public and he could receive a dose as early as next week, his transition team confirmed to Axios Wednesday.

Details: "I don't want to get ahead of the line, but I want to make sure we demonstrate to the American people that it is safe to take," Biden told reporters in Wilmington, Delaware, Wednesday. "When I do it, I'll do it publicly, so you can all witness my getting it done."

The big picture: NIAID director Anthony Fauci says 75%–80% of Americans need to get vaccinated against the coronavirus to achieve herd immunity, and officials are keen to instill trust in the vaccine to achieve this.

Biden's plans, first reported by CNN, come after Axios' Jonathan Swan revealed Vice President Mike Pence was set to receive his coronavirus vaccine shot on camera Friday morning at the White House to build "vaccine confidence."



