Scoop: Vice President Pence to receive televised vaccine shot

Vice President Mike Pence. Photo: SOPA Images / Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence plans to receive his coronavirus vaccine shot on camera Friday morning at the White House to build "vaccine confidence" among the American people, according to an administration official with direct knowledge of the plans.

Driving the news: Details are still being worked out, but Pence wants the TV networks to carry the moment live in the morning, the source said, to maximize the audience for the vaccination.

  • The vice president will be joined by second lady Karen Pence and Surgeon General Jerome Adams.
  • The surgeon general is one of the highest ranking African American officials in the U.S. government and has been trying to instill vaccine confidence in communities of color. 
  • Adams plans to appear in a town hall later this week as part of his vaccine outreach to African Americans, the source added.

By the numbers: As Axios' Margaret Talev reported, "The share of Americans who say they'll get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it's available has doubled since September, with more than one in four now putting their hands up, per the latest installment of the Axios/Ipsos Coronavirus Index.

  • "Overall, 27% of respondents in Wave 33 of our weekly national poll say they plan to get the vaccine as soon as it's available to them, up from 13% in September. Another 11% say they'll get it a few weeks after; 25% say a few months after; and 15% say they'll wait a year or longer.
  • "40% of Americans ages 65+ now say they'll take it as soon as it's available — a big jump from just 15% three months earlier."

The other side: "29% of Black Americans, 26% of Republicans and 21% of overall respondents say they don't plan to get the vaccine no matter how much time passes," Talev reported.

Fadel Allassan
12 hours ago - Health

U.K. says it vaccinated more than 130,000 people in first week of program

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches as a nurse administers the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 8, 2020 in London. Photo: Frank Augstein - Pool/Getty Images

The U.K. has vaccinated more than 100,000 people with Pfizer-BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine in the first week of its program, according to Nadhim Zahawi, a government minister in charge of vaccine deployment.

The big picture: The U.K. earlier this month became the first Western nation to give emergency approval to a COVID-19 vaccine. A 90-year-old woman from Coventry became the world's first person to get a fully tested, clinically authorized COVID-19 vaccine.

Ina Fried, author of Login
13 hours ago - Technology

Tech's hidden hand in the vaccine rollout

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Technology companies including IBM, Oracle, and Salesforce are working with governments and health agencies to manage the massive task of rapidly distributing the COVID-19 vaccines.

Why it matters: It's critical to make sure the limited supply of vaccines is distributed equitably and without wasting precious doses.

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
13 hours ago - Health

Rural America will have a harder time getting vaccinated

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Rural America's weak health care infrastructure, combined with vaccine hesitancy and the complexities of the distribution process, will make it much harder to vaccinate rural America against the coronavirus.

Why it matters: Rural areas are getting slammed by the virus, with some of the highest caseloads and most overworked hospitals anywhere in the country.

