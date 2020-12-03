Barack Obama said during an interview on SiriusXM airing Thursday he'll take the COVID-19 vaccine and "may end up taking it on TV." Representatives of George W. Bush and Bill Clinton told CNN Wednesday they'd also be willing to be inoculated in public.

Why it matters: The former presidents are hoping to instill confidence in the science of vaccines. NIAID director Anthony Fauci has said the U.S. could have herd immunity by the end of the summer or fall 2021 if enough Americans get vaccinated.

The White House coronavirus task force has warned states "the COVID risk to all Americans is at a historic high" and all authorities "must flatten the curve now in order to sustain the health system for both COVID and non-COVID emergencies."

On Wednesday, over 100,200 Americans were hospitalized with COVID-19 for the first time since the outbreak began in early 2020.

What they're saying: Obama told SiriusXM’s Joe Madison that if Fauci tells him a vaccine is safe and "can immunize you from getting COVID, absolutely, I'm going to take it."

"I promise you that when it's been made for people who are less at risk, I will be taking it," he said. "I may end up taking it on TV or having it filmed, just so that people know that I trust this science, and what I don't trust is getting COVID."

Bush's former chief of staff Freddy Ford told CNN that the former president asked him to let Fauci and White House coronavirus task force coordinator Deborah Birx know that, "when the time is right, he wants to do what he can to help encourage his fellow citizens to get vaccinated."

"First, the vaccines need to be deemed safe and administered to the priority populations," he said. "Then, President Bush will get in line for his, and will gladly do so on camera."

Clinton's spokesperson Angel Urena told CNN, "President Clinton will definitely take a vaccine as soon as available to him, based on the priorities determined by public health officials. And he will do it in a public setting if it will help urge all Americans to do the same."

