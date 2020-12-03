Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Obama, Bush and Clinton willing to take coronavirus vaccine in public

Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey, in 2017. Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images

Barack Obama said during an interview on SiriusXM airing Thursday he'll take the COVID-19 vaccine and "may end up taking it on TV." Representatives of George W. Bush and Bill Clinton told CNN Wednesday they'd also be willing to be inoculated in public.

Why it matters: The former presidents are hoping to instill confidence in the science of vaccines. NIAID director Anthony Fauci has said the U.S. could have herd immunity by the end of the summer or fall 2021 if enough Americans get vaccinated.

  • The White House coronavirus task force has warned states "the COVID risk to all Americans is at a historic high" and all authorities "must flatten the curve now in order to sustain the health system for both COVID and non-COVID emergencies."
  • On Wednesday, over 100,200 Americans were hospitalized with COVID-19 for the first time since the outbreak began in early 2020.

What they're saying: Obama told SiriusXM’s Joe Madison that if Fauci tells him a vaccine is safe and "can immunize you from getting COVID, absolutely, I'm going to take it."

"I promise you that when it's been made for people who are less at risk, I will be taking it," he said. "I may end up taking it on TV or having it filmed, just so that people know that I trust this science, and what I don't trust is getting COVID."

Bush's former chief of staff Freddy Ford told CNN that the former president asked him to let Fauci and White House coronavirus task force coordinator Deborah Birx know that, "when the time is right, he wants to do what he can to help encourage his fellow citizens to get vaccinated."

  • "First, the vaccines need to be deemed safe and administered to the priority populations," he said. "Then, President Bush will get in line for his, and will gladly do so on camera."

Clinton's spokesperson Angel Urena told CNN, "President Clinton will definitely take a vaccine as soon as available to him, based on the priorities determined by public health officials. And he will do it in a public setting if it will help urge all Americans to do the same."

Jeff Tracy
17 hours ago - Sports

The end of COVID’s grip on sports may be in sight

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Packed stadiums and a more normal fan experience could return by late 2021, NIAID director Anthony Fauci said yesterday.

Why it matters: If Fauci's prediction comes true, it could save countless programs from going extinct next year.

Axios
Updated 9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: Nursing homes are still getting pummeledU.S. could hit herd immunity by end of summer 2021 if Americans embrace virus vaccines, Fauci says.
  2. Politics: Pelosi, Schumer call on McConnell to adopt bipartisan $900B stimulus framework.
  3. World: U.K. clears Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for mass rollout — Putin says Russia will begin large-scale vaccination next week.
  4. Business: Investors are finally starting to take their money out of safe-haven Treasuries.
  5. Sports: The end of COVID’s grip on sports may be in sight.
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 21 hours ago - Health

U.K. first nation to clear Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for mass rollout

A health care worker during the phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine trial by Pfizer and BioNTech in Ankara, Turkey, in October. Photo: Dogukan Keskinkilic/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The U.K. government announced Wednesday it approved Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine, which "will be made available across the U.K. from next week."

Why it matters: The U.K. has beaten the U.S. to become the first Western country to give emergency approval for a vaccine that's found to be 95% effective with no serious side effects against a virus that's killed nearly 1.5 million people globally.

