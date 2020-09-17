Biden on presidential mask mandate: "Our legal team thinks I can do that"

Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden waves leaves a hotel in Wilmington, Delaware, on Wednesday. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden told reporters in Delaware Wednesday he believes he would have the legal authority to issue a nationwide mandate to wear face masks to curb the spread of the coronavirus if needed.
Details: "Our legal team thinks I can do that, based upon the degree to which there's a crisis in those states, and how bad things are for the country," Biden said.
- The former vice president later added he'd work with scientists to Republican and Democratic governors to determine whether such federal action were needed, ABC notes.
"The question is whether I have the legal authority as president to sign an executive order. We think we do."
Flashback: Biden said earlier this month he'd press local officials and governors to issue mandates on face coverings, adding there's a "question under the Constitution" on whether a president could take such action, per CBS News.
The other side: Biden's comments on the issue are in stark contrast to the stance of President Trump, who has rarely been seen wearing a mask. He told Axios in June that he believes masks are a "double-edged sword," and he appeared to mock Biden for wearing one in May.
- On Wednesday, Trump said: "Masks have problems too. And I talked about the masks — have to be handled very gently, very carefully.
- "I see that in restaurants there are people with masks and they are playing around with their masks and they have it -- their fingers are in their mask and then they are serving with plates. I mean, I think there's a lot of problems with masks."
Of note: Trump said during Tuesday's ABC town hall that he found it "fascinating" that "Biden didn't put in a mask mandate."
- Biden responded, "I'm not the president. He's the president. It's like, you know, Biden's problems — and these cities are in flames. I'm not the president, he's the president."
