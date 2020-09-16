1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden: "I trust vaccines, I trust scientists, but I don’t trust Donald Trump"

In remarks in Delaware on Wednesday, Joe Biden made clear that he trusts the scientists on a coronavirus vaccine but not President Trump, laying out a list of three criteria he wants the administration to meet to ensure the process is not politicized.

Why it matters: Republicans have been criticizing Biden and other Democrats as being anti-vaccine in the wake of recent comments about whether they’d take a vaccine approved by the Trump administration on an expedited timetable.

  • Earlier this month, the president called on his Democratic opponents  to “immediately apologize for the reckless anti-vaccine rhetoric that they’re talking right now."

Driving the news: “Let me be clear: I trust vaccines, I trust scientists, but I don’t trust Donald Trump,” Biden said. He then called on Trump to answer the following three questions, and said the American people should not have confidence if the president can't answer them:

  1. "What criteria will be used to ensure that a vaccine meets the scientific standard of safety and effectiveness?"
  2. "If the administration green lights a vaccine, who will validate that the decision was driven by science rather than politics? What group of scientists will that be?"
  3. "How can we be sure that the distribution of the vaccine will take place safely, cost-free, and without a hint of favoritism?"

The bottom line: Biden said that if these three questions are answered, then he and others should "absolutely" take the vaccine.

Context: Before giving remarks, Biden had a virtual briefing with public health experts on developing and distributing a COVID-19 vaccine.

Go deeper

Orion Rummler
5 hours ago - Health

CDC director suggests face masks offer more COVID-19 protection than vaccine would

CDC director Robert Redfield suggested in a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing on Wednesday that face masks are "more guaranteed" to protect against the coronavirus than a vaccine, citing the potential for some people to not become immune to the virus after receiving the shot.

What he's saying: "These face masks are the most important, powerful public health tool we have. And I will continue to appeal for all Americans, all individuals in our country, to embrace these face coverings. I've said if we did it for 6, 8, 10, 12 weeks, we'd bring this pandemic under control," he said.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 p.m. ET: 29,664,114 — Total deaths: 937,111— Total recoveries: 20,148,709Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 p.m. ET: 6,610,352 — Total deaths: 196,349 — Total recoveries: 2,495,127 — Total tests: 89,987,708Map
  3. Politics: McEnany says herd immunity has never been White House strategy, despite Trump commentsNew York City mayor to furlough employees for a week, including himself.
  4. Health: Top health agency spokesperson takes leave of absence after accusing scientists of "sedition" — CDC director suggests face masks offer more protection than vaccine would.
  5. Education: Online learning's toll on kids' privacy — Teens dislike remote learning.
  6. Sports: Big Ten to resume football season in October MLB announces a double-bubble postseason.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
8 hours ago - Sports

Big Ten to begin football season in October

An Ohio State-Rutgers football game in 2016. Photo: Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Big Ten announced Wednesday that it will begin its football season during the weekend of Oct. 23-24, backed by daily coronavirus testing for all on-field personnel and enhanced cardiac screenings.

Why it matters: The conference was the first Power 5 league to postpone its 2020 fall sports seasons because of coronavirus concerns.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow