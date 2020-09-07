2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden on coronavirus vaccine: Don't trust Trump

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden meets with veterans and union leaders in the backyard of a supporter. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris both warned Americans this holiday weekend to be skeptical of anything Trump says about a potential coronavirus vaccine, saying they’ll take their cues from scientists and not the president.

Why it matters: The Democratic ticket is trying to strike the right balance — they want to warn that Trump may be making premature claims for political gain, but they don’t want t0 dissuade Americans from actually using a vaccine once one is safe and available.

  • At an AFL-CIO virtual town hall, Biden said he would take a vaccine only if Trump had been “completely transparent and other experts in the country could look at it.”

Driving the news: Trump is attacking Biden and Harris for expressing concern that the president might accelerate the introduction of a vaccine for political reason.

  • On Monday, Trump called on his opponents  to “immediately apologize for the reckless anti-vaccine rhetoric that they’re talking right now.”

Between the lines. Trump continues to hint that there could be a vaccine before the November election. At a press conference in New Jersey he teased that there could be a “very big surprise coming up.”

  • Both Biden and Harris want to project optimism about the prospects for a vaccine, without creating an echo chamber for Trump's enthusiasm.
  • “If I could get a vaccine tomorrow I’d do it,” Biden said earlier today . “If it cost me the election I’d do it. We need a vaccine and we need it now.”
  • On Sunday, Harris told CNN: “I would not trust Donald Trump and it would have to be a credible source of information that talks about the efficacy and the reliability of whatever he’s talking about.”  

Axios
Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The United Kingdom reported 2,998 new coronavirus cases on Sunday — the most in a single day since May.

Driving the news: Health Secretary Matt Hancock attributed the rise in cases to young people, as he vowed to take "whatever action is necessary," including local lockdowns, the BBC reports. Cases have been rising since schools began reopening last month, prompting accusations that the government has "once again lost control of an outbreak that has already killed more than 41,000" Britons, the New York Times notes.

Axios
Politics & Policy

Rebecca Falconer
Health

New York coronavirus infection rate stays below 1% for a month

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo during a July COVID-19 briefing in New York City. Photo: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced Sunday that the state's coronavirus infection rate has remained below 1% for 30 days and COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped to 410 — the lowest since March 16.

Why it matters: The milestones indicate the state that was once a global coronavirus epicenter is curbing the spread of the virus, even as restrictions ease. "Our actions today determine the rate of infection tomorrow," said Cuomo, imploring New Yorkers to continue to take precautions against COVID-19. "I urge everyone to be smart so we don't see a spike." New York reported nine more deaths from the coronavirus and 729 new cases Sunday.

Go deeper: NYC pushes back school reopenings 10 days amid threat of teachers' strike