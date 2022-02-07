Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Biden and Macron discuss Ukraine crisis ahead of French president's Russia trip

Rebecca Falconer

President Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron during an October meeting at the French Embassy in the Vatican. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed in a phone call Sunday "ongoing diplomatic and deterrence efforts" in response to Russia's military buildup along Ukraine's border, according to a White House statement.

Why it matters: Macron is due to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday and with Ukraine's President Volodymyr in Kyiv a day later in an attempt to de-escalate tensions, per AFP.

Details: Biden and Macron also also "affirmed their support" during their phone call for Ukraine's "sovereignty and territorial integrity," per the White House statement.

  • "They agreed their teams will remain in touch and continue consulting with our Allies and partners, including Ukraine," the White House added.

Go deeper: U.S. accuses Russia of planning "staged" video as pretext for Ukraine attack

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
Updated 23 mins ago - World

Biden and Bennett talk Iran and related "regional challenges" in call

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and President Biden meets in the Oval Office at the White House last August. Photo: Sarahbeth Maney-Pool/Getty Images

President Biden and Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett discussed nuclear talks with Iran and the Russia-Ukraine crisis during a phone call on Sunday, the two leaders' offices said.

Why it matters: The call during which Biden accepted an invitation to visit Israel later this year came as the nuclear talks have entered a crucial crunch period.

Go deeper (2 min. read)
Axios
Updated 50 mins ago - Sports

Olympics dashboard

USA's flag bearers lead the delegation as they enter the stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. Photo: Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty Images

🥈 Female Olympians collect first USA medals at Beijing Games

🔥 U.S. ambassador calls Uyghur Olympic torchbearer an effort by China to "distract us"

🏨 Olympic teams complain about conditions at quarantine hotels

📸 In photos: Inside the COVID-19 Winter Olympics

📺 Beijing Olympics opening ceremony viewership down 43% from 2018

Medal count (<1 min. read)
Andrew Solender
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

GOP’s shadow Jan. 6 committee targets Capitol Police “negligence”

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photos: Kevin Dietsch, Anna Moneymaker, Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Eric Thayer/Bloomberg, Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

House Republicans, conducting their own investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection, plan to accuse the Capitol security apparatus of "negligence at the highest levels," Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) tells Axios.

Why it matters: By placing blame on the building's top security officials, this shadow investigation gives the GOP an alternative frame for discussing the 2021 Capitol assault.

Go deeper (2 min. read)

