President Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed in a phone call Sunday "ongoing diplomatic and deterrence efforts" in response to Russia's military buildup along Ukraine's border, according to a White House statement.

Why it matters: Macron is due to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday and with Ukraine's President Volodymyr in Kyiv a day later in an attempt to de-escalate tensions, per AFP.

Details: Biden and Macron also also "affirmed their support" during their phone call for Ukraine's "sovereignty and territorial integrity," per the White House statement.

"They agreed their teams will remain in touch and continue consulting with our Allies and partners, including Ukraine," the White House added.

