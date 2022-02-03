U.S. accuses Russia of planning "staged" video as pretext for Ukraine attack

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Photo: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images
The U.S. claims to have information indicating that Russia is considering staging a "fabricated attack" by Ukrainian forces — including a "propaganda video" showing Russian casualties and fake mourners — in order to justify an invasion of Ukraine, according to a senior Biden administration official.
Why it matters: It's the second time in recent weeks that the Biden administration has publicly accused Russia of plotting an operation that would serve as pretext to invade Ukraine. While Russian intelligence services have a history of weaponizing disinformation, the U.S. has not provided specific evidence for its claims.
Details: The U.S. believes that Russian intelligence services are "intimately involved" in the planning for the alleged attack, including the recruitment of actors, according to the senior administration official.
- The potential propaganda video would likely "depict graphic scenes of a staged false explosion with corpses, actors depicting mourners, and images of destroyed locations and military equipment," the official said.
- The video could also feature Turkish drones or other military equipment provided to Ukraine by NATO countries "as a means to implicate NATO in the attack," giving Putin "the spark he needs to initiate and justify military operations against Ukraine."
Between the lines: Ukraine's use of a Turkish Bayraktar drone against Russian-backed separatists enraged Moscow last October, and may have contributed to Russian fears that the military balance of power in war-torn eastern Ukraine may be shifting.
- Russia's state-run propaganda outlet RT claimed that a Ukrainian drone killed military personnel in separatist territory Wednesday, though the report was never confirmed.
- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Kyiv on Thursday and announced an agreement to allow Ukraine to manufacture Turkish drones domestically.
The big picture: "This is one of a number of options Russia has developed, and we are publicizing it in the hopes that it dissuades Russia from its intended course of action," the official said.
- On Jan. 14, the U.S. claimed to have information indicating that Russia had "already prepositioned a group of operatives to conduct a false-flag operation in eastern Ukraine."
- The British government has also taken the rare step of publicizing purported intelligence about Russia's plans, accusing Moscow on Jan. 23 of plotting to install a pro-Russian puppet government in Ukraine.
- The Russian government has denied all of these allegations and insisted that it has no plans to invade Ukraine, despite its massive military buildup.
What they're saying: "We believe this kind of information, true information that goes to planning, goes to an option under consideration, may make it more difficult for this exact plan to be executed," U.S. deputy national security adviser Jon Finer said on MSNBC Thursday afternoon.
- "And even if it doesn't prevent this plan from being executed, we believe that after the fact there will be significant disinformation deployed by the Russian government to say that they had to take military action for a reason like this," he added.
- "Putting this information out in advance will make it much harder for them to win the argument and easier for us to keep our partners and allies aligned, which is an important part of our strategy in this entire situation."
Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional details.