Politics & Policy

Biden running mate news triggers "best grassroots fundraising day ever"

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris hug during a March campaign rally in Detroit, Michigan. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

More than $10.8 million was donated in four hours after Sen. Kamala Harris was announced as presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's running mate Tuesday, the Democrats' main donation-processing platform ActBlue said, per the New York Times.

Why it matters: Biden is lagging behind in fundraising to President Trump, whose campaign and the Republican National Committee out-raised that of the Democrats' last month. But Biden's announcement triggered his campaign's "best fund-raising hour," his deputy digital director, Clarke Humphrey tweeted, adding it was the campaign's "best grassroots fundraising day ever." ActBlue took $2.3 million in donations during the same hours of 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Monday, "suggesting a bump as large as $8.5 million" for Biden, the Times notes.

Politics & Policy

Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as running mate

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Joe Biden announced Tuesday that he has chosen Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) as his running mate.

Why it matters: It's a historic pick. Harris is both the first Black woman and first Asian American woman to be named to a major-party U.S. presidential ticket, and potentially the first woman vice president if Biden defeats President Trump.

Alexi McCammond
Politics & Policy

Political world reacts to Biden tapping Kamala Harris as running mate

Sen. Kamala Harris and Joe Biden at a campaign event in March. Photo: JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images

Democrats from across the party — including some of the women on Joe Biden's vice-presidential shortlist — are championing his historic appointment of Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate.

What they're saying: "Joe Biden nailed this decision," former President Barack Obama wrote in a lengthy statement. "By choosing Senator Kamala Harris as America’s next vice president, he’s underscored his own judgment and character. Reality shows us that these attributes are not optional in a president."

Fadel Allassan
Politics & Policy

Trump says men may be "insulted" by Biden picking a woman for VP

Photos: Mark Makela/Getty Images; Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump suggested Tuesday that some men feel "insulted" by Joe Biden's promise to choose a woman as his running mate, telling Fox Sports Radio that the former vice president has "roped himself into a certain group of people.”

Why it matters: The comments come as Biden's campaign is expected to announce his pick imminently, drawing a close to a slow, deliberative process that has highlighted the fundamental differences between his campaign and Trump's re-election effort.

