Trump campaign outraises Biden's by $20 million in July

Combination images of President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images/Mark Makela/Getty Images

President Trump's re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee announced on Wednesday they collectively raised $165 million in July.

Why it matters: With 90 days until the election, Trump and the RNC outpaced the Biden campaign, the Democratic National Committee and their joint fundraising committees, who announced earlier Wednesday that they raised $140 million last month.

The big picture: The Trump campaign said in a statement it had surpassed the billion-dollar threshold with a cycle to date haul of $1.1 billion. "The joint re-election effort continues their cash on hand advantage, with an over $300 million war chest," the campaign stated.

  • The Biden campaign and DNC now have $294 million on hand, an increase of $50 million over the past month. The figure is about equal to what the campaign brought in during June, when it out-raised the Trump campaign and Republican National Committee's joint haul of $131 million for the second straight month.

Biden launches $280 million ad push

Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images

Joe Biden's campaign is launching a $280 million TV and digital ad campaign heading into the fall, targeting 15 states with a message — delivered directly from Biden — about the coronavirus pandemic and the economy.

Why it matters: The size of the buy, which advisers described on a call with reporters Tuesday night, signals a campaign that isn't worried about burning through cash — and it may force the Trump campaign, or associated super PACs, to increase their spending in response.

The 2020 voter registration race

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump campaign and RNC have now registered 100,000 new voters in the 2020 cycle, more than doubling their numbers from 2016, according to new Trump Victory data provided exclusively to Axios.

Yes, but: Democrats are still registering new voters in key battleground states.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9:30 p.m. ET: 18,710,668 — Total deaths: 704,869 — Total recoveries — 11,284,150Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9:30 p.m. ET: 4,818,228 — Total deaths: 157,930 — Total recoveries: 1,576,425 — Total tests: 58,903,657Map.
  3. Public health: Florida surpasses 500,000 confirmed casesFauci calls U.S. coronavirus testing delays "totally unacceptable."
  4. Business: America's next housing crisis.
  5. States: Virginia launches contact tracing app using specs from Apple and Google.
  6. Politics: White House, Democrats remain "trillions of dollars apart" on stimulus talks.
