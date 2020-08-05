Trump campaign outraises Biden's by $20 million in July

President Trump's re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee announced on Wednesday they collectively raised $165 million in July.

Why it matters: With 90 days until the election, Trump and the RNC outpaced the Biden campaign, the Democratic National Committee and their joint fundraising committees, who announced earlier Wednesday that they raised $140 million last month.

The big picture: The Trump campaign said in a statement it had surpassed the billion-dollar threshold with a cycle to date haul of $1.1 billion. "The joint re-election effort continues their cash on hand advantage, with an over $300 million war chest," the campaign stated.

The Biden campaign and DNC now have $294 million on hand, an increase of $50 million over the past month. The figure is about equal to what the campaign brought in during June, when it out-raised the Trump campaign and Republican National Committee's joint haul of $131 million for the second straight month.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.