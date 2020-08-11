Democrats from across the party — including some of the women on Joe Biden's vice-presidential shortlist — are championing his historic appointment of Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate.

What they're saying: "Joe Biden nailed this decision," former President Barack Obama wrote in a lengthy statement. "By choosing Senator Kamala Harris as America’s next vice president, he’s underscored his own judgment and character. Reality shows us that these attributes are not optional in a president."

Hillary Clinton tweeted: "I'm thrilled to welcome Kamala Harris to a historic Democratic ticket. She's already proven herself to be an incredible public servant and leader. And I know she’ll be a strong partner to Joe Biden. Please join me in having her back and getting her elected."

tweeted: "I'm thrilled to welcome Kamala Harris to a historic Democratic ticket. She's already proven herself to be an incredible public servant and leader. And I know she’ll be a strong partner to Joe Biden. Please join me in having her back and getting her elected." Former UN Ambassador Susan Rice , who several sources said was a finalist for VP: "I warmly congratulate Senator Kamala Harris on her selection as Joe Biden’s Vice Presidential running mate," said Senator Harris is a tenacious and trailblazing leader who will make a great partner on the campaign trail."

, who several sources said was a finalist for VP: "I warmly congratulate Senator Kamala Harris on her selection as Joe Biden’s Vice Presidential running mate," said Senator Harris is a tenacious and trailblazing leader who will make a great partner on the campaign trail." Sen. Bernie Sanders tweeted that Harris "understands what it takes to stand up for working people, fight for health care for all, and take down the most corrupt administration in history."

tweeted that Harris "understands what it takes to stand up for working people, fight for health care for all, and take down the most corrupt administration in history." Sen. Elizabeth Warren , a former presidential candidate and VP contender: "She’ll be great partner to Joe Biden in making our government a powerful force for good in the fight for social, racial, and economic justice. … And I’m SO looking forward to seeing Kamala take on Mike Pence on the debate stage. Go Kamala!"

, a former presidential candidate and VP contender: "She’ll be great partner to Joe Biden in making our government a powerful force for good in the fight for social, racial, and economic justice. … And I’m SO looking forward to seeing Kamala take on Mike Pence on the debate stage. Go Kamala!" Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who removed herself from the VP consideration, wrote on Twitter: "Kamala is a good friend and incredibly strong public servant. Sometimes campaigns can tear friendships apart but we grew closer — and I know she has what it takes to lead side-by-side with Joe Biden."

who removed herself from the VP consideration, wrote on Twitter: "Kamala is a good friend and incredibly strong public servant. Sometimes campaigns can tear friendships apart but we grew closer — and I know she has what it takes to lead side-by-side with Joe Biden." Rep. Karen Bass, who was also being vetted by Biden, tweeted: "Kamala Harris is a great choice for Vice President. Her tenacious pursuit of justice and relentless advocacy for the people is what is needed right now. I worked closely with her when I was in Sacramento and she was the District Attorney in San Francisco. I continue to work closely with her here in Washington, DC as we push to reform our nation's policing system."

who was also being vetted by Biden, tweeted: "Kamala Harris is a great choice for Vice President. Her tenacious pursuit of justice and relentless advocacy for the people is what is needed right now. I worked closely with her when I was in Sacramento and she was the District Attorney in San Francisco. I continue to work closely with her here in Washington, DC as we push to reform our nation's policing system." House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn , who has been credited with reviving Biden's presidential campaign before the South Carolina primary, told MSNBC: "I am ecstatic. As you know, I'm the father of three daughters. I've been saying what a plus it would be to have an African-American woman on the ticket. I just think we are breaking ground here."

, who has been credited with reviving Biden's presidential campaign before the South Carolina primary, told MSNBC: "I am ecstatic. As you know, I'm the father of three daughters. I've been saying what a plus it would be to have an African-American woman on the ticket. I just think we are breaking ground here." Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, who reportedly met with Biden during the VP vetting process, said she's "extraordinarily proud" to support Harris.

of Michigan, who reportedly met with Biden during the VP vetting process, said she's "extraordinarily proud" to support Harris. Stacey Abrams , who was also being vetted for VP, tweeted: "I am privileged to have spoken with Vice President Biden at length over the weekend and again today. He is building a team that can rebuild America and restore our faith in what lies ahead."

, who was also being vetted for VP, tweeted: "I am privileged to have spoken with Vice President Biden at length over the weekend and again today. He is building a team that can rebuild America and restore our faith in what lies ahead." Andrew Yang , former 2020 candidate, said in a statement: "A vice presidential candidate who's leading the fight for cash relief for American families is exactly what our country needs right now. ... Senator Harris knows that, in this moment, the best thing we can do is invest in our people. I look forward to working with a Biden-Harris administration to get cash into Americans' hands."

, former 2020 candidate, said in a statement: "A vice presidential candidate who's leading the fight for cash relief for American families is exactly what our country needs right now. ... Senator Harris knows that, in this moment, the best thing we can do is invest in our people. I look forward to working with a Biden-Harris administration to get cash into Americans' hands." Aimee Allison, founder of She the People, a political group for women of color, said in a statement: ""Today is a spark of hope and a watershed moment for Black women and women of color. Her work to understand the struggles of the women of color leading the movement on the ground is what sets her apart in this critical moment."

The other side: The Trump campaign called Harris Biden's "political living will" and accused the new Democratic ticket of "surrendering control of our nation to the radical mob with promises to raise taxes, cut police funding, kill energy jobs, open our borders, and appease socialist dictators."

Go deeper: More details on Biden's decision to pick Harris