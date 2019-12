The big picture: The former vice president's poll numbers have slipped in Iowa. But Biden's aides denied to AP that his tour is a "reset," saying the goal is "to drive home his potential strengths with Democratic voters who collective cite Trump’s defeat as their top priority."

What they're saying: Bobbie Moore, a Democratic Party volunteer and Biden supporter, acknowledged to AP the crowd of a few hundred that Biden drew Saturday "isn’t one-10th of what was here for [Mayor] Pete" Buttigieg days ago.

Former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack and other Biden supporters say his appeal is "wider demographically and geographically than other leading candidates" and they believe Iowa’s "growing minority population" and rural areas could prove to be pivotal in the caucus vote, according to AP.

