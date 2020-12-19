Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Biden rolls out climate picks with emphasis on jobs, environmental justice

Ben Geman, author of Generate

President-elect Biden. Photo: ALEX EDELMAN / Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden introduced his energy and environment team on Saturday at an event that emphasized job-creation in low-carbon industries and racial justice, but provided no new policy specifics.

Why it matters: Biden has promised to make climate among his top priorities and his team is planning an approach that draws in agencies government-wide.

  • "Folks, we are in a crisis," Biden said at the event. "We need a unified national response to climate change."
  • Biden sought to show that climate change is not a niche topic. His remarks touched on everything from western wildfires to how extreme weather impacts farmers to threats to military installations.
  • However, big climate and energy bills will face high hurdles in Congress, so much of his agenda will rest on executive actions that are certain to face intense legal battles.

Driving the news: Biden appeared with members of the team announced earlier in the week: Rep. Deb Haaland is the nominee for Interior secretary; Michael Regan is up for EPA leader; Brenda Mallory is the choice to head the White House Council on Environmental Quality; and Jennifer Granholm is up for Energy secretary.

  • Perhaps the most powerful domestic climate official will be Gina McCarthy, the Obama-era EPA head that will run a new White House climate office.
  • Saturday's event followed the announcement last month that Biden tapped former Secretary of State John Kerry as his special international climate envoy with a seat on the National Security Council.

Catch up fast: The slate includes several firsts. Haaland is the first Native American person tapped to run a Cabinet agency, while Regan would be the first Black man to lead the EPA, and Mallory would be the first Black person to head CEQ.

What they're saying: "When we think about climate change, we think jobs, we think good paying union jobs," Biden said, citing opportunities in areas like renewable power, electric vehicles and charging, water infrastructure and more.

Granholm said clean energy is “among the most promising jobs and economic growth sectors in the world.”

  • Biden and others also repeatedly raised environmental justice — addressing the disproportionate pollution burdens that poor people and communities of color face.
  • For instance, Haaland noted that Interior’s jurisdiction goes well beyond conservation and the agency has a role in “closing the racial wealth and health gaps.”
  • “Together, this team will ensure that environmental justice and human impacts are top of mind as we tackle these tough issues,” Regan said.

Yes, but: The event did not provide new specifics on how the administration hopes to implement the agenda Biden laid out on the campaign trail.

For instance, Haaland did not discuss plans to thwart new oil-and-gas permitting on vast swaths of federal lands that Interior oversees, a plan slated to receive heavy pushback from Republicans and industry groups that say it will cause job losses.

What we're watching: Regan, Haaland, Granholm and Mallory will need to be confirmed by the closely divided Senate.

  • "Republicans have already signaled they will sharply scrutinize the records of Haaland and Regan, including their past opposition to fossil fuel projects," Bloomberg reports.
  • McCarthy, her deputy Ali Zaidi, a top New York State energy official, and Kerry do not require Senate confirmation.

Go deeper

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Dec 18, 2020 - Energy & Environment

What to make of the last members of Biden's historic energy team

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The last big names of nominees for Joe Biden's energy and environment team have arrived: Rep. Deb Haaland is the pick for Interior secretary, North Carolina environmental regulator Michael Regan is up for EPA, and Brenda Mallory's the choice to head the White House Council on Environmental Quality.

The big picture: They're first-of-a-kind picks. Haaland is the first Native American person tapped to run a cabinet agency, while Regan would be the first Black man to lead EPA, and Mallory would be the first Black person to head CEQ.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Shawna Chen
Dec 18, 2020 - Energy & Environment

Biden taps Brenda Mallory to lead Council on Environmental Quality

Photo: Stephanie Gross for Southern Environmental Law Center

President-elect Joe Biden has selected veteran environmental lawyer Brenda Mallory to lead the White House Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ), his transition team announced Thursday.

Why it matters: If confirmed, Mallory would have Biden’s ear as an environmental policy adviser and oversee policy coordination across the federal government. She would also be the first African American to serve in the position.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Dec 18, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Biden privately pushes first big deal

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo Mark Makela/Getty Images

President Trump's now infamous "infrastructure week" may finally get a shovel in the ground ... during the Biden administration.

Why it matters: If Majority Leader Mitch McConnell keeps control of the Senate, a bill to finance all sorts of public construction projects may be one of the few big pieces of legislation President-elect Joe Biden can realistically achieve within a divided government, given its broad, bipartisan support.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow