Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Biden picks Rep. Deb Haaland to lead Interior Department in historic first

Congresswoman Deb Haaland of New Mexico has been tapped to lead the Interior Department. Photo: BONNIE CASH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden will name Rep. Deb Haaland (D-N.M.) as Interior secretary, according to a source with direct knowledge of the decision, a history-making move that also will test Biden's resolve on energy policy.

Why it matters: Haaland, 60, would be the first Native American to serve as a Cabinet secretary, leading the department that oversees the federal government's relationship with 567 federally recognized tribes and 1.9 million American Indians and Alaska Natives.

  • It's a political victory for progressives, who have spent weeks lobbying for Haaland. But it could give House Speaker Nancy Pelosi an even narrower House majority in the near-term.
  • Haaland was one of the two first Native American women elected to Congress, in the 2018 midterms.
  • The Washington Post was the first to report on Biden's decision.

Driving the news: Pelosi said in a statement Wednesday that Biden "will have made an excellent choice” if he picks Haaland for Interior.

  • Two sources familiar told Axios that Pelosi was the last "hurdle" to clear to get Haaland the green light.
  • Tribal leaders and progressive activists spent most of Wednesday engaging with Pelosi's team and arguing this could be done "in a way that protects your majority and protects your speakership," one source involved in the discussions told Axios.
  • Haaland represents a district that Democrats control by wide margins, and she can remain in her seat until confirmation. Her seat could be filled faster than seats held by Reps. Marcia Fudge (D-Ohio) and Cedric Richmond (D-La.), who've already been tapped to serve in the incoming administration.

What we're hearing: One person familiar with the discussions said progressive groups and tribal leaders had been talking with Pelosi's team about "how to stagger appointments and talk to governors to make sure we do this in a way that doesn't create disorder."

  • Making something historic happen was among the strongest arguments to winning over Pelosi, another source said.

What to watch: Haaland's allies believe she'd have no problem getting confirmed, pointing to Republican colleagues like Reps. Tom Cole and Don Young who've been publicly supportive of her landing this role.

The big picture: The Interior Department, which oversees vast swaths of public lands and waters, will play an important role implementing Biden's energy plans, Axios' Ben Geman notes.

  • Biden's platform calls for banning new oil and natural gas drilling permits on federal lands, but it's not clear how that will work in practice.
  • It also envisions greater use of those areas for renewable power development, including offshore wind.
  • Haaland will face some tricky challenges. One is Biden's vow to block drilling in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife.
  • Trump's Interior is planning to sell drilling rights in its closing days. But there are several levers the Biden administration can pull to slow or thwart the years-long development process.

Go deeper

Hans NicholsAlexi McCammond
17 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Nancy Pelosi's Interior play

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Nancy Pelosi's public endorsement of Rep. Deb Haaland to be Interior secretary alleviates pressure on the House speaker from Native American groups — and throws it right back on Biden to put the New Mexico Democrat in his Cabinet.

Why it matters: The president-elect has been casting about to find an Interior secretary he both desires and adds diversity to a Cabinet he's pledged will resemble the American people. The Democrats' fear about losing their slim majority in the House had given him a reason not to pick Haaland, despite her wide tribal backing.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
Dec 16, 2020 - Politics & Policy

New Mexicans could test Biden's drilling pledge

Joe Biden. Photo: Jim Watson / Getty Images

President-elect Biden is considering two New Mexicans to be Interior secretary, which could provide an early test to his promise to end new energy drilling on federal land.

Why it matters: New Mexico is a Democratic state where oil and gas production is crucial to the local economy, and the next Interior secretary — with both retiring Sen. Tom Udall and Rep. Deb Haaland in the running — will be charged with implementing Biden’s proposed ban.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ben Geman, author of Generate
Dec 16, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden's green team emerges

Photo illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images     

The incoming Joe Biden administration just filled in some of the biggest blanks on its energy and climate team, and the decisions say plenty about its approach.

Catch up fast: Obama-era EPA boss Gina McCarthy is slated to be named Biden's White House domestic climate policy adviser to lead a government-wide policy push.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow