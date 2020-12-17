Biden picks Rep. Deb Haaland to lead Interior Department in historic first

President-elect Joe Biden will name Rep. Deb Haaland (D-N.M.) as Interior secretary, according to a source with direct knowledge of the decision, a history-making move that also will test Biden's resolve on energy policy.

Why it matters: Haaland, 60, would be the first Native American to serve as a Cabinet secretary, leading the department that oversees the federal government's relationship with 567 federally recognized tribes and 1.9 million American Indians and Alaska Natives.

It's a political victory for progressives, who have spent weeks lobbying for Haaland. But it could give House Speaker Nancy Pelosi an even narrower House majority in the near-term.

Haaland was one of the two first Native American women elected to Congress, in the 2018 midterms.

The Washington Post was the first to report on Biden's decision.

Driving the news: Pelosi said in a statement Wednesday that Biden "will have made an excellent choice” if he picks Haaland for Interior.

Two sources familiar told Axios that Pelosi was the last "hurdle" to clear to get Haaland the green light.

Tribal leaders and progressive activists spent most of Wednesday engaging with Pelosi's team and arguing this could be done "in a way that protects your majority and protects your speakership," one source involved in the discussions told Axios.

Haaland represents a district that Democrats control by wide margins, and she can remain in her seat until confirmation. Her seat could be filled faster than seats held by Reps. Marcia Fudge (D-Ohio) and Cedric Richmond (D-La.), who've already been tapped to serve in the incoming administration.

What we're hearing: One person familiar with the discussions said progressive groups and tribal leaders had been talking with Pelosi's team about "how to stagger appointments and talk to governors to make sure we do this in a way that doesn't create disorder."

Making something historic happen was among the strongest arguments to winning over Pelosi, another source said.

What to watch: Haaland's allies believe she'd have no problem getting confirmed, pointing to Republican colleagues like Reps. Tom Cole and Don Young who've been publicly supportive of her landing this role.

The big picture: The Interior Department, which oversees vast swaths of public lands and waters, will play an important role implementing Biden's energy plans, Axios' Ben Geman notes.