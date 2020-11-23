Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Unpacking Joe Biden's decision to tap John Kerry as his climate envoy

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Photo: Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden is naming former Secretary of State John Kerry as a special presidential envoy for climate change.

Why it matters: The transition team's announcement sought to show that it will be an influential role, noting that Kerry — a former Massachusetts senator and the Democrats' 2004 presidential nominee — will be on the National Security Council.

  • "This marks the first time that the NSC will include an official dedicated to climate change, reflecting the president-elect’s commitment to addressing climate change as an urgent national security issue," the transition team said in a statement.
  • More broadly, Biden's climate plans aim to marshal a wide-ranging federal approach that involves many agencies, which increases the importance of having some kind of coordinating official.

Yes, but: While parts of the position may be new, it's not the first time that a president has had a climate adviser.

  • Former EPA boss Carol Browner was President Obama's first climate "czar."
  • During his second term, the longtime Democratic insider John Podesta worked heavily on climate as a top White House aide.

The big picture: Kerry has been involved with climate efforts for decades. He led the failed effort to steer a sweeping climate bill through the Senate in 2009-2010, and was later secretary of state during the negotiations that led to the Paris climate agreement in late 2015.

  • As secretary, Kerry also made climate a conversation point for all his bilateral meetings worldwide, since the problem transcends national borders. He also traveled above the Arctic Circle and to his seventh continent, Antarctica, to see the effects of global warming firsthand.
  • He's remained active on the topic too even outside of government, helping last year to launch the bipartisan "World War Zero" coalition designed to marshal public support for stronger policies.
  • He and Biden served in the Senate together for over two decades, with Kerry assuming the chairmanship of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee when Biden became vice president. Biden also swore Kerry in as secretary of state, a sign of their political and personal closeness.

Go deeper: Biden's Day 1 climate challenges

Axios
Updated 15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden to name Antony Blinken as secretary of state

Anthony Blinken, then deputy secretary of state speaks at a 2016 summit 2016 in New York City. Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Concordia Summit

President-elect Joe Biden will name as secretary of state his longtime adviser Antony Blinken, who has held diplomatic and national security jobs since the Clinton administration, a Biden adviser confirmed to Axios on Sunday.

Our thought bubble: By nominating Blinken, who has worked closely with Biden over the past two decades, Biden may return more authority to and work to rebuild the ranks and morale inside the diplomatic corps after President Trump moved to diminish its reach and centralize decision making inside the White House.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ursula Perano
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

The top Republicans who have acknowledged Biden as president-elect

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Some elected Republicans are breaking ranks with President Trump to acknowledge that President-elect Biden won the 2020 presidential election.

Why it matters: The relative sparsity of acknowledgements highlights Trump's lasting power in the GOP, as his campaign moves to file multiple lawsuits alleging voter fraud in key swing states — despite the fact that there have been no credible allegations of any widespread fraud anywhere in the U.S.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Axios
14 hours ago - World

NZ's Jacinda Ardern becomes the latest world leader to congratulate Biden

Combination images of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and President-elect Joe Biden. Photo: NZ Prime Minister's Office/Instagram/Joe Raedle/Getty Images

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has become the latest world leader to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden in a phone call, but Russian President Vladimir Putin is still refusing to acknowledge the U.S. election win.

Driving the news: Biden's transition team said in a statement late Sunday he "expressed his intent to strengthen the U.S.-New Zealand partnership" and looked forward to working closely on challenges including containing COVID-19, tackling climate change and "reinforcing multilateralism."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow