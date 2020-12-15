Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Biden expected to nominate Jennifer Granholm as energy secretary

Former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm. Photo: Sopa Images/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to tap former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm to serve as secretary of energy, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.

Why it matters: Granholm will play a key role in making good on Biden’s promise to shift the U.S. to clean energy. Her prior experience in the auto industry is largely seen as a strength that will appeal to blue-collar workers, Politico, which first reported the news, writes.

Our thought bubble, via Axios' Amy Harder: Granholm is likely to satisfy — or at least not upset — most corners of the Democratic Party.

  • Her track record of working with the auto industry, especially its evolution to electric vehicles, will be a key asset of fulfilling Biden's climate agenda.

The big picture: Granholm, the first woman elected governor of Michigan, served two terms from 2003 to 2011, during which she focused on revitalizing the auto and manufacturing sectors.

  • She also served as Michigan's attorney general from 1998 to 2002.
  • Co-chair of Hillary Clinton’s transition team in 2016, she has thrown her support behind low-carbon economic recovery and would oversee Biden’s plan to reduce emissions as energy secretary.
  • Granholm has also served as an adviser to Pew Charitable Trusts’ Clean Energy Program.
  • If confirmed, she would be the second woman to head the department since it was established in 1977.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional information on Granholm's background.

Amy Harder, author of Generate
Nov 16, 2020 - Energy & Environment
Column / Harder Line

Biden's Day 1 challenges: Climate change

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

President-elect Joe Biden will face constraints of both politics and time when it comes to pursuing his aggressive climate-change agenda.

Driving the news: Biden will enter a White House after four years of President Trump rolling back climate policies and time running out to substantively address the problem.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
10 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Lawmakers close to striking bipartisan deal on phasing down hydrofluorocarbons

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

All kinds of strange things can happen in a lame-duck session — ahead of a White House transition no less — and apparently a bipartisan energy deal is among them.

Driving the news: Per multiple reports (like this Washington Examiner piece) and some of Axios' own sourcing, lawmakers are closing in on an agreement on a package that would be attached to an omnibus spending deal moving through Congress.

Ursula Perano
Updated Dec 7, 2020 - Politics & Policy

The top Republicans who have acknowledged Biden as president-elect

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Some elected Republicans are breaking ranks with President Trump to acknowledge that President-elect Biden won the 2020 presidential election.

Why it matters: The relative sparsity of acknowledgements highlights Trump's lasting power in the GOP, as his campaign moves to file multiple lawsuits alleging voter fraud in key swing states — despite the fact that there have been no credible allegations of any widespread fraud anywhere in the U.S.

