Biden expected to nominate Jennifer Granholm as energy secretary

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to tap former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm to serve as secretary of energy, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.

Why it matters: Granholm will play a key role in making good on Biden’s promise to shift the U.S. to clean energy. Her prior experience in the auto industry is largely seen as a strength that will appeal to blue-collar workers, Politico, which first reported the news, writes.

Our thought bubble, via Axios' Amy Harder: Granholm is likely to satisfy — or at least not upset — most corners of the Democratic Party.

Her track record of working with the auto industry, especially its evolution to electric vehicles, will be a key asset of fulfilling Biden's climate agenda.

The big picture: Granholm, the first woman elected governor of Michigan, served two terms from 2003 to 2011, during which she focused on revitalizing the auto and manufacturing sectors.

She also served as Michigan's attorney general from 1998 to 2002.

Co-chair of Hillary Clinton’s transition team in 2016, she has thrown her support behind low-carbon economic recovery and would oversee Biden’s plan to reduce emissions as energy secretary.

Granholm has also served as an adviser to Pew Charitable Trusts’ Clean Energy Program.

If confirmed, she would be the second woman to head the department since it was established in 1977.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional information on Granholm's background.