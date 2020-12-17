Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Biden picks North Carolina environmental regulator Michael Regan to lead EPA

Biden delivering a speech on climate change in September. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden will nominate Michael Regan, the top environmental regulator in North Carolina, to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, a source familiar with the decision confirmed to Axios.

Why it matters: If confirmed by the Senate, Regan would be the first Black man to head the agency, which will be tasked with strengthening environmental standards after four years of the Trump administration's aggressive efforts to undo Obama-era protections.

The big picture: Regan could be part of a slate of environmental and climate-related nominees expected to be announced as soon as this weekend, including former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm for Energy Department head and Gina McCarthy for domestic climate czar.

  • Regan emerged as the leading candidate for EPA after civil rights groups objected to the nomination of Mary Nichols, who led the California Air Resources Board.
  • The North Carolina regulator brings ties to the environmental movement, having served in several senior roles with the Environmental Defense Fund in the 2010s, per his LinkedIn bio.
  • The 44-year-old Regan also brings some EPA experience to the job, having served in multiple air quality roles there early in his career under Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.

Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
Dec 15, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden close to naming Michael Regan as EPA administrator

Joe Biden. Photo: Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

Michael Regan, the top environmental regulator in North Carolina, has emerged as a leading candidate to head the Environmental Protection Agency, according to people familiar with the matter.

Why it matters: If nominated and confirmed, Regan, the secretary of the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, would be the first Black male to head the agency and is yet another example of Biden assembling one of the most diverse Cabinets in U.S. history.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Dec 16, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden's green team emerges

Photo illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images     

The incoming Joe Biden administration just filled in some of the biggest blanks on its energy and climate team, and the decisions say plenty about its approach.

Catch up fast: Obama-era EPA boss Gina McCarthy is slated to be named Biden's White House domestic climate policy adviser to lead a government-wide policy push.

Amy HarderShawna Chen
Dec 16, 2020 - Energy & Environment

Biden to pick former EPA head Gina McCarthy as climate czar

Gina McCarthy. Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty

President-elect Joe Biden will tap Gina McCarthy, who led the Environmental Protection Agency under former President Obama, as White House climate czar, according to a person familiar with the news and multiple reports.

Driving the news: McCarthy will manage domestic climate policy alongside her deputy, Ali Zaidi, New York's current deputy secretary for energy and environment, as first reported by the Washington Post.

