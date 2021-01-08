Biden says he considered Bernie Sanders for labor secretary

President-elect Joe Biden said at a press conference on Friday that he gave "serious consideration" to appointing Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders (I) as his labor secretary, but instead chose Boston Mayor Marty Walsh.

Why it matters: Biden said he and Sanders agreed a Vermont special election for Sanders' seat could put Democrats' majority in the Senate — which the party just gained with the two runoff races in Georgia — in jeopardy.

What they're saying: "I'm confident he could've done a fantastic job," Biden said. "I can think of no more passionate ally to working people."

"We also discussed how we would work together, travel the country together, helping Marty and meeting with working men and women who feel forgotten and left behind in this economy.

"We agreed that we would work closely on our shared agenda of increasing worker power and to protect the dignity of work for all working people."

