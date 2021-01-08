Biden says he considered Bernie Sanders for labor secretary

Get the latest market trends in your inbox
President-elect Joe Biden said at a press conference on Friday that he gave "serious consideration" to appointing Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders (I) as his labor secretary, but instead chose Boston Mayor Marty Walsh.
Why it matters: Biden said he and Sanders agreed a Vermont special election for Sanders' seat could put Democrats' majority in the Senate — which the party just gained with the two runoff races in Georgia — in jeopardy.
What they're saying: "I'm confident he could've done a fantastic job," Biden said. "I can think of no more passionate ally to working people."
- "We also discussed how we would work together, travel the country together, helping Marty and meeting with working men and women who feel forgotten and left behind in this economy.
- "We agreed that we would work closely on our shared agenda of increasing worker power and to protect the dignity of work for all working people."
