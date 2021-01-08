Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Biden says he considered Bernie Sanders for labor secretary

President-elect Joe Biden said at a press conference on Friday that he gave "serious consideration" to appointing Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders (I) as his labor secretary, but instead chose Boston Mayor Marty Walsh.

Why it matters: Biden said he and Sanders agreed a Vermont special election for Sanders' seat could put Democrats' majority in the Senate — which the party just gained with the two runoff races in Georgia — in jeopardy.

What they're saying: "I'm confident he could've done a fantastic job," Biden said. "I can think of no more passionate ally to working people."

  • "We also discussed how we would work together, travel the country together, helping Marty and meeting with working men and women who feel forgotten and left behind in this economy.
  • "We agreed that we would work closely on our shared agenda of increasing worker power and to protect the dignity of work for all working people."

Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
Jan 7, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Biden selects Boston Mayor Marty Walsh for labor secretary

Mayor Marty Walsh. Photo: Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Joe Biden plans to name Boston Mayor Marty Walsh as his labor secretary and task him with leading a manufacturing renaissance across the country, according to people familiar with the matter.

Why it matters: The president-elect and his advisers are aware that the Democratic Party, once the home of blue-collar workers, has lost the political loyalty of many union households and are determined to win many of them back.

Axios
Updated Jan 7, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Biden finalizes full slate of Cabinet secretaries

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

President-elect Joe Biden has officially finalized his picks for Cabinet secretaries, naming 10 men and 5 women to lead federal agencies in an administration he has pledged will "look like America."

Driving the news: Biden filled out his Cabinet on Thursday by nominating Judge Merrick Garland to be attorney general, Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo to lead the Commerce Department, and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh to lead the Labor Department. CIA director is the sole Cabinet-level position that has not yet been filled.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Energy implications of Biden's latest Cabinet picks

Marty Walsh, Gina Raimondo, Merrick Garland (from L to R). Photos: Paul Morigi, Paul Marotta, and Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden's final burst of Cabinet picks could have important roles to play in the new administration's climate change and energy agenda.

Driving the news: Biden plans to nominate Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo for Commerce, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh for Labor, and Judge Merrick Garland for attorney general.

