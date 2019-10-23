Quote This wasn’t the right word to use and I’m sorry about that. Trump on the other hand chose his words deliberately today in his use of the word lynching and continues to stoke racial divides in this country daily."

Why it matters: Politicians who've used this word in the context of a congressional inquiry into a presidential administration are equating a political investigation to a hate crime that historically targeted African Americans in the South.

NAACP figures show more than 4,700 lynchings occurred in the U.S. from 1882 to 1968.

The big picture: The former vice president was among several 2020 candidates and Congress members who slammed the president for describing the impeachment inquiry as a "lynching," though several prominent Republicans defended Trump.

Biden was one of at least five Democrats to refer to Clinton's impeachment inquiry as a "lynching," a Washington Post investigation found — including two lawmakers who criticized Trump on Tuesday for his use of the word, Reps. Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.) and Danny Davis (D-Ill.), though his tweet condemning the president appeared to have been removed Tuesday night.

What they're saying: Meeks, an African American lawmaker, admitted to WashPost that he described the the proceedings on the House floor the day before Clinton was impeached as as "lynching," but he said "context matters."

"There is a difference when that word is used by someone of my experience and perspective, whose relatives were the targets of lynch mobs, compared to a president who has dog-whistled to white nationalists and peddled racism.

"This is the birther president, who called African nations s---holes and urban cities infested. Those he called very fine people' in Charlottesville were the kind of people who lynched those who looked like me. So, yes — there are certain words I am more at liberty to invoke than Donald J. Trump."

— Meeks' statement to WashPost

Go deeper: What they're saying: D.C. reacts to Trump's "lynching" tweet

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.