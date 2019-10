Members of Congress and 2020 candidates reacted Tuesday to President Trump's tweet in which he compared the House's impeachment inquiry to "a lynching."

What they're saying: House Majority Whip Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.) said on CNN, "That is one word no president ought to apply to himself. You know, I've studied presidential history quite a bit, and I don't know if we've ever seen anything quite like this."