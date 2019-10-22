Trump calls impeachment inquiry "a lynching"

President Trump called the House's impeachment inquiry into allegations that he leveraged military funding for Ukraine to push an investigation against his political opponents "a lynching" in a Tuesday tweet.
"So some day, if a Democrat becomes President and the Republicans win the House, even by a tiny margin, they can impeach the President, without due process or fairness or any legal rights. All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here - a lynching. But we will WIN!"
Why it matters: The president equated a congressional investigation into his administration to a hate crime historically targeting African Americans in the South.
- The NAACP estimates that 4,743 recorded lynchings occurred in the U.S from 1882 through 1968. Of those incidents, the vast majority — 3,446 — involved black people as victims.
- CNN's Daniel Dale noted that this was the first time that Trump has used the word "lynching" as president.
Go deeper: Trump's premeditated racism is central to his 2020 strategy