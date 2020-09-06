55 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden aiming ads at military families

Joe Biden giving a speech in Delaware. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Joe Biden's campaign is seizing on new accusations about President Trump insulting veterans, investing heavily in ads to sway voters around military bases in five swing states.

Driving the news: "Protect Our Troops," an ad that debuted earlier this year highlighting Biden's family connections to the U.S. military and plans to support troops, will relaunch this week as part of a $47 million ad buy across TV, digital, and radio.

  • Voters living near bases like Fort McCoy in Wisconsin or Fort Bragg in North Carolina will see the ad on Facebook and Instagram.
  • The campaign is targeting households in a 50-mile radius of military bases in those two swing states, as well as Arizona, Pennsylvania and Florida.

Why it matters: The ad follows an explosive report in The Atlantic that cites multiple unnamed sources and alleges Trump privately referred to American soldiers who've died in war as "suckers" and "losers." Trump and several current and former aides on the record have denied the report, while some news outlets report confirming portions of it.

  • Biden blasted Trump's alleged comments as "disgusting" and "deplorable" in a Friday speech from Delaware and urged the president to apologize.

The big picture: Trump's support with active-duty troops appeared to be sliding before the report, per a Military Times poll of over 1,000 service members from late July and early August.

  • The report has drawn comparisons in terms of the potential for damage to the "Access Hollywood" tape that emerged in 2016 in which Trump bragged about grabbing women by their genitals.

Go deeper

Alexi McCammond
Sep 4, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden to Trump: My son "wasn't a sucker"

During a speech on the latest jobs report, Joe Biden directly addressed President Trump for reportedly calling American war heroes "losers" and "suckers," slamming Trump with a personal anecdote about his late son, Beau.

What they're saying: "When my son volunteered to join the United States military, as the attorney general, and went to Iraq for the year — won the bronze star and other commendations — he wasn’t a sucker," Biden said.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
Sep 4, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump: "I never got along with John McCain"

President Trump said at a press conference on Friday that he "never got along with John McCain" and "disagreed" with the late senator on a number of policies, but still "respected him."

The state of play: Trump was asked if he regrets calling McCain — who was tortured as a prisoner of war in Vietnam — a "loser" in 2015. Trump did not respond as to whether he regrets the statement.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Hans Nichols
Sep 4, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden’s centrist mirage

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Joe Biden spent a career cultivating the image of a deal-making centrist — and is making this a key selling point for swing voters in 2020. But the modern Biden has been pushed left by his party's insurgent progressives.

Why it matters: Biden has moved to the left to accommodate party activists on crime, climate, education, immigration and health care. His central challenge with many swing voters: Prove he didn't move too far, too fast. 

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow