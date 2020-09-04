48 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden to Trump: My son "wasn't a sucker"

During a speech on the latest jobs report, Joe Biden directly addressed President Trump for reportedly calling American war heroes "losers" and "suckers," slamming Trump with a personal anecdote about his late son, Beau.

What they're saying: "When my son volunteered to join the United States military, as the attorney general, and went to Iraq for the year — won the bronze star and other commendations — he wasn’t a sucker," Biden said.

  • "When my son was an assistant U.S. Attorney who volunteered to go to Kosovo while the war was going on, as a civilian, he wasn’t a sucker," Biden added.
  • He continued: "The service men and women he served with, particularly those who did not come home, were not losers."
  • Biden specifically mentioned Beau's service in Kosovo on the same day that Trump met with the President of Serbia and the Prime Minister of Kosovo at the White House to sign an economic normalization agreement.

Driving the news: The Atlantic reported Thursday that, according to multiple sources, the president has privately referred to Americans who died while serving in war as "losers" and "suckers."

  • The president has denied the claims, telling reporters: " It is a disgraceful situation, by a magazine that is a terrible magazine, I don't read it."
  • Later in his press conference on Friday, Biden said that he believes the reporting is true. "I've never been as disappointed in my whole career with a leader that i've worked with, president or otherwise," he said. "It is a disgrace."

The big picture: Biden's visit to Delaware was his fourth in-person campaign event this week — he's largely stuck to virtual events until now. And although he released a written statement last night criticizing the president for his reported remarks, he's continuing to directly address him during these remarks.

Axios
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump goes on camera to deny Atlantic story

President Trump talks to reporters at Andrews Air Force Base after returning from Latrobe, Pa., last night. Photo: Evan Vucci/AP

President Trump, the White House and the Trump campaign all mobilized last night to push back on a damaging article from The Atlantic, by editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg, reporting that the president "has repeatedly disparaged the intelligence of service members."

What they're saying: When Trump landed at Andrews Air Force Base last night after a rally in Pennsylvania, Trump told reporters: "To think that I would make statements negative to our military and our fallen heroes, when nobody's done what I've done ... It is a disgraceful situation by a magazine that's a terrible magazine — I don't read it."

Jacob KnutsonRashaan Ayesh
Updated 18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The top Republicans who aren't voting for Trump in 2020

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Miles Taylor, the former DHS chief of staff under President Trump, endorsed Joe Biden for president Monday, saying Trump "wanted to exploit the Department of Homeland Security for his own political purposes and to fuel his own agenda."

Why it matters: Taylor joins other prominent Republicans who have publicly said they will either not vote for Trump's re-election this November or will back Biden.

Alexi McCammond
22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden says he spoke with Jacob Blake by phone for 15 minutes

Former VP Joe Biden arriving in Wisconsin. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Image

Joe Biden spoke with Jacob Blake by phone on Thursday for 15 minutes during a private meeting with Blake's family in Wisconsin.

Driving the news: This was Biden's third time out on the campaign trail this week — the former VP has largely stuck to virtual events until now. He spent most of his time in Wisconsin listening to residents about their concerns and hopes for the way forward as the community reels from Blake's shooting.

