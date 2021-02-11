Biden administration purchases 200 million additional vaccine doses

Sign up for our daily briefing
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
President Biden in the Oval Office of the White House on Feb. 11. Photo: Doug Mills/The New York Times/Bloomberg via Getty Images
The federal government purchased an additional 200 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine, President Biden announced Thursday during a tour of the National Institutes of Health.
The big picture: Biden said the U.S. is on track to have enough supply of the vaccine for 300 million Americans by the end of July. That comes out to roughly 600 million doses, boosting "supply in the United States by 50 percent," as first reported by the Washington Post.
Context: The Biden administration said last month that it planned to buy an addition 100 million doses each of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines.
What they're saying: "We need more people to get vaccinated to beat this pandemic," Biden said Thursday.
- "We've now purchased enough vaccine supply to vaccinate all Americans, and now we're working to get those vaccines into the arms of people."
- “As the President directed, we are expanding our supply of COVID vaccines to protect people as quickly as possible,” acting Health and Human Services Secretary Norris Cochran said in a statement.
Of note: It's unlikely the purchase will make the vaccine widely available sooner than originally planned, but it may prevent shortages later this year, per the Post.
Zoom out: The Biden administration announced last week that the first federal mass vaccination sites will open in Oakland and Los Angeles later this month.
- More than 32 million Americans have received at least one dose of a vaccine, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.