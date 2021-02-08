About 10% of Americans have gotten a coronavirus vaccine

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Stay on top of the latest market trends

Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest market trends and economic insights. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

About 10% of Americans have gotten a coronavirus vaccine

Expand chart
Data: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Roughly 32 million Americans have gotten at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to data from the CDC. A little less than one-third of that group has gotten both doses.

Why it matters: The Biden administration is trying to get as many shots into as many arms as quickly as possible — the key not only to saving lives today, but to containing the pandemic and heading off the spread of more dangerous variants of the virus.

Where it stands: Alaska is leading the way, with almost 15% of its population vaccinated.

  • Seven more states — Connecticut, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Virginia and West Virginia — have vaccinated at least 10% of their residents. So has Washington, D.C.
  • A handful of southern and midwestern states are bringing up the rear: Alabama, Iowa, Missouri and Kansas have all vaccinated less than 8% of their population. Idaho is also below 8%.

By the numbers: The federal government has delivered roughly 60 million doses to the states, and about 70% of those doses have been administered, per the CDC.

  • The U.S. is averaging about 1.3 million shots per day, including both first and second doses.

What we’re watching: New cases and hospitalizations and falling as vaccinations pick up. The challenge now is to keep those trends moving in the right direction — ideally, to accelerate them — and hope to head off the rise of more contagious variants that could threaten this tentative progress.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

  1. Health: U.K. variant is doubling in U.S. every 10 days, study finds.
  2. Vaccine: 60 Black health experts urge Black Americans to get vaccinated  AstraZeneca vaccine could be modified to protect against South Africa variant by fall, researchers say.
  3. Politics: Both chambers pass budget resolution, paving the way for Biden's relief plan.
  4. Education: The high economic costs of disrupted school.
  5. Sports: How the NFL countered COVID-19 — A pandemic-style Super Bowl.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
14 hours ago - Health

South Africa halts AstraZeneca vaccine rollout

A a local health official takes a throat coronavirus swab test in a Mamelodi township, east of Pretoria, South Africa, on Jan. 20. Photo: Phill Magakoe/AFP via Getty Images

South Africa stopped the distribution of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine on Sunday, after researchers found that the vaccine "provides minimal protection" against infection from the new strain first identified in the country, Reuters reports.

Why it matters: A halted vaccine rollout is a huge setback for South Africa as it struggles to curb the spread of the virus and its variant and the country approaches 50,000 deaths.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
18 hours ago - Health

AstraZeneca vaccine could be modified to protect against South Africa variant by fall, researchers say

Sarah Gilbert, a co-developer of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, told the BBC on Sunday that an updated vaccine will likely be available this fall to combat the COVID-19 strain first detected in South Africa.

Why it matters: The variant found in South Africa has concerned experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, and there have been several confirmed cases of the likely more transmissible strain in the U.S.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow