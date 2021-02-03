Sign up for our daily briefing

Biden admin to open first mass COVID vaccination sites in California

A "super site" COVID-19 vaccination event by the San Bernardino County health department on Feb. 2 in Fontana, California. Photo: Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The first federally organized mass coronavirus vaccination sites are expected to open in Oakland and Los Angeles, California, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday.

Why it matters: Although cases and hospitalizations are dropping in the state, coronavirus deaths remain steady. The state has reported over 3.3 million COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic — the most of any state in the U.S., per Johns Hopkins data.

  • Opening the sites at the Oakland Coliseum and California State University-Los Angeles is part of an effort to vaccinate low-income communities, essential workers and "communities that are often left behind," Newsom said.

Details: FEMA will work with the state government to set up the mass testing sites and provide staffing, according to Newsom's office.

  • The current goal is to open the sites by Feb. 16 and administer at least 6,000 doses a day, Newsom said at Wednesday's press conference.

What they're saying: “These sites in California are just the beginning,” President Biden's lead COVID-19 coordinator Jeffrey Zients said, per NBC News. “We are working with, in partnership, in states across the country to stand up new sites and will have more to say on that in the coming weeks.”

Hans NicholsKadia Goba
20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Schiff lobbying Newsom to be California's next AG

Rep. Adam Schiff. Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Rep. Adam Schiff is quietly lobbying Gov. Gavin Newsom and his allies to appoint him California’s next attorney general, according to people familiar with the matter.

Why it matters: If Newsom selects Schiff, chair of the House Intelligence Committee and a confidant of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Democrats would lose a powerful party voice in the U.S. House and temporarily give up a seat in their slim 221-211 majority.

Marisa Fernandez
11 hours ago - Health

Cities struggle to target vaccines to the hardest-hit communities

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Several big cities have had to retool their vaccine distribution after wealthier, white residents poured into systems that were supposed to prioritize the lower-income communities of color hit hardest by the pandemic, The New York Times reports.

The big picture: People who have can take away from work, have the time to navigate reservation systems and busy phone lines, and who have reliable transportation have all had a leg up — even though those largely aren't the communities where the coronavirus is doing the most damage.

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
11 hours ago - Health

Young and middle-aged adults responsible for most COVID spread

The coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. has been chiefly driven by young and middle-aged people, while killing mostly older people.

Driving the news: Adults aged 20-49 were responsible for the vast majority of virus transmission last year, even after schools reopened in the fall, according to a new study published in Science.

