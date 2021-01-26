Sign up for our daily briefing

Biden admin to boost COVID vaccine delivery to states for at least 3 weeks

Vice President Harris receives her second COVID-19 vaccine dose in Bethesda, Maryland, on Jan. 26. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

The Biden administration plans to increase its COVID-19 vaccine shipments to states and tribes from 8.6 million doses per week to 10 million for at least the next three weeks, as part of an effort to vaccinate the majority of the U.S. population by the end of this summer.

Why it matters: Hospitals in states across the U.S. say they are running out of vaccines and the country's death toll is sharply rising.

Details: The Biden administration says it plans to buy 100 million additional doses each of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, and aims to vaccinate 300 million Americans by this summer.

  • The Department of Health and Human Services will be instructed to give states a three-week estimate of incoming vaccine supply, instead of a one-week outlook.

Drew Altman, Kaiser Family Foundation
11 hours ago - Health

The U.S. needs to ramp up vaccinations to reach herd immunity

Grant Hindsley/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. would need to significantly ramp up coronavirus vaccinations if we’re going to reach herd immunity any time soon.

Why it matters: At minimum, herd immunity requires vaccinating 70% of the population. And reaching that benchmark is especially difficult — because children aren’t eligible for the vaccines yet, the U.S. would need to inoculate the vast majority of adults.

Dave Lawler, author of World
9 hours ago - Health

Israel leads in global race to vaccinate

Israeli Prime Minister Minister Benjamin Netanyahu receives the coronavirus vaccine. Photo: Miriam Alster/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Israel has administered one vaccine dose to a a remarkable 44% of its population, with the UAE (26%), Seychelles (19%), U.K. (10%), Bahrain (8%) and U.S. (7%) following behind, per Our World in Data.

The flipside: Just 2% of EU residents have received their first shot, leading to consternation across the continent about the slow rollout.

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
12 hours ago - Health

Communities of color falling behind in America's vaccine effort

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

In cities across the U.S., the neighborhoods hardest-hit by the coronavirus are being vaccinated at a slower rate than their wealthier, whiter counterparts.

Why it matters: Preventing socioeconomic disparities in the vaccination process was always going to be an uphill battle, but policy changes in response to the sluggish rollout have generally prioritized speed over equity.

