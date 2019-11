Flashback: Some national polls put O'Rourke at 10% or higher soon after he announced his candidacy, according to FiveThirtyEight. But he quickly sank and has spent the last several months polling 5%.

His shift to the left and taking on President Trump directly were unsuccessful in boosting his favorability.

O'Rourke couldn't replicate the fundraising success he had in his 2018 challenge for Sen. Ted Cruz's seat.

O'Rourke raised just $4.5 million in Q3, slightly more than the $3.6 million in the previous quarter, but behind 10 other candidates, including President Trump.

O'Rourke's net favorability dropped about 6% after his October debate performance, according to FiveThirtyEight, the biggest dip for anyone on-stage.

In addition, O'Rourke didn't qualify for the November debate and had yet to register the numbers in any poll that would get him closer to qualifying, according to FiveThirtyEight.

The coalition of young, white suburban Texans he won over during his Senate run was never enough to win the presidential nomination, FiveThirtyEight editor Nate Silver writes.

What's next: "[H]is leftward turn may have also damaged his ability to run for statewide office in Texas again, as it’s still a Republican-leaning state," FiveThirtyEight writes.

But according to O'Rourke's own statement in October, he was headed for the White House or bust.

