Beto O'Rourke "cannot fathom" running for public office if he's not 2020 nominee

2020 candidate Beto O'Rourke told Politico that he "cannot fathom" a situation where he would run for public office again if he doesn't win the Democratic presidential nomination.

Why it matters: O'Rourke has long faced pressure from Democratic activists to abandon his low-polling presidential bid — which has seen diminishing fundraising in 2019 — and run for Senate in his home state of Texas. It's worth noting that he similarly ruled out a presidential bid last year, unequivocally telling CBS' "60 Minutes" that he wouldn't be in the 2020 race.

