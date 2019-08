O'Rourke has been in the spotlight since a mass shooting killed 22 people in his hometown of El Paso in early August. O'Rourke said he felt even more determined to pursue the Democratic nomination after the attack, stating, "I can meet [Trump] on this issue in very personal terms and from a place that no one else can."

Between the lines: Despite a wave of promoted public appearances, O'Rourke's campaign is still considered a long-shot. After 2 lukewarm debate performances and low polling numbers, his candidacy largely stalled.

An op-ed in the Houston Chronicle last week urged O'Rourke to "come home" and run for Senate. "The chances of winning the race you’re in now are vanishingly small. And Texas needs you," the paper's Editorial Board wrote.

What he's saying: O'Rourke says he will shift away from the traditional primary-states schedule most presidential contenders follow and instead focus on immigrant-rich communities, making gun control his key talking point.

The bottom line: While O'Rourke has a re-launch strategy, this is not the first time he's tried to re-establish himself as a viable contender.

