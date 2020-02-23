Bernie Sanders wins Nevada caucus: How 2020 candidates reacted

Sen. Bernie Sanders hailed his grassroots movement on Saturday evening as "unstoppable" after after he was projected to win the Nevada Democratic primary caucus.

The big picture: Nevada as a state with a diverse population was the first real test of how candidates could connect with people of color. Sanders tweeted: "Our multiracial, multigenerational movement is not only going to win in Nevada. It is going to sweep this country." Sanders' 2020 rivals gave mixed reactions as results poured in.

What they're saying:

President Trump tweeted , "Looks like Crazy Bernie is doing well in the Great State of Nevada. Biden & the rest look weak, & no way Mini Mike can restart his campaign after the worst debate performance in the history of Presidential Debates. Congratulations Bernie, & don’t let them take it away from you!"

Former Vice President Joe Biden tweeted , "While not every vote in Nevada has been counted yet, one thing is clear: our comeback starts here. Now, we’re headed to South Carolina where we’re all-in to win." He later told supporters: "I ain’t a socialist. I ain’t a plutocrat. I’m a Democrat — and I'm proud of it."

during his caucus-night speech, "Before we rush to nominate Senator Sanders as our one shot to take on this president, let’s take a sober look at the consequences ... Senator Sanders believes in an inflexible, ideological revolution that leaves out most Democrats, not to mention most Americans." Sen. Elizabeth Warren 's campaign manager Roger Lau tweeted, "The Vegas debate shook this election up. [Warren's] vote share appears to have gone up more than 50% between early vote & those who caucused today. We’ve raised $9m in 3 days & more than $21m this month.

Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg's campaign said in a statement. "The Nevada results reinforce the reality that this fragmented field is putting Bernie Sanders on pace to amass an insurmountable delegate lead. This is a candidate who just declared war on the so-called 'Democratic Establishment.'"

"We are going to need Independents AND Republicans to defeat Trump – attacking your own party is no way to get started. As Mike says, if we choose a candidate who appeals to a small base — like Senator Sanders — it will be a fatal error."

Sen. Amy Klobuchar said from Minneapolis: "We have a great team down there, still working hard. They're counting the votes, but as usual, I think we have exceeded expectations."

said from Minneapolis: "We have a great team down there, still working hard. They're counting the votes, but as usual, I think we have exceeded expectations." Tom Steyer shared a video to Twitter of him telling supporters that he believed he'd do well in Nevada with official results yet to come in. He added to the post the comment, "Proud of everything we accomplished in Nevada. We're only gaining strength as the electorate gets more diverse and more representative of the country."

