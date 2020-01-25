Bernie and Biden now polling even at 20% in Iowa

The latest Iowa poll averages from FiveThirtyEight put Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden neck and neck in Iowa at 20.2% and 20.1%, respectively with less than two weeks before the caucuses.

The state of play: Sanders and Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar and Michael Bennet are all tied up with the Senate impeachment trial — giving other candidates an opportunity to seize on their absences to gain ground in Iowa, which hosts the nation's first 2020 presidential nominating contest.