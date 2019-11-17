Buttigieg with 9-point lead in new Iowa poll

Presidential hopeful and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg has soared to the top of the latest Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom Iowa Poll of 2020 Democratic candidates, released Saturday evening.

The big picture: The poll shows he's the first choice for 25% of caucus-goers polled, with a 9-point lead over his closest rival, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (16%). Buttigieg also topped a Monmouth University poll released Tuesday, with 22%.

Read the full poll results:

