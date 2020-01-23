Marianne Williamson says she's supporting Andrew Yang in Iowa caucuses

Former 2020 Democratic candidate Marianne Williamson said in a series of Instagram posts on Friday that she's lending her support to Andrew Yang in next month's first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses.

The big picture: Williamson, who suspended her campaign earlier this month, stopped short of a full endorsement — noting her affection for Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders — but said she wanted to help Yang "get past the early primaries" while highlighting "the breadth of his intellect and the expansiveness of his heart."

