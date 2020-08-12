54 mins ago - World

EU threatens Belarus with sanctions amid third night of unrest

Belarus riot police detain protesters in Minsk on Tuesday. Photo: Sergei Gapon/AFP via Getty Images

The European Union warned Tuesday it could reimpose sanctions on Belarus as riot police clashed for a third night with demonstrators protesting this week's elections that the EU described as "neither free nor fair," per the Guardian.

Why it matters: The EU removed most sanctions against Belarus four years ago, after "Europe's last dictator" Alexander Lukashenko released political prisoners and permitted protests, AP notes. The EU said in a statement Tuesday it would be "conducting an in-depth review" into its relations with former Soviet country over his elections win claim and the deadly crackdown on protesters.

  • "This may include, inter alia, taking measures against those responsible for the observed violence, unjustified arrests, and falsification of election results," the EU statement said of Sunday's vote, which claimed to have won in a landslide.

Of note: Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya fled to Lithuania after filing a complaint at the Central Election Commission on Monday.

Rebecca Falconer
22 hours ago - World

Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya "safe" in Lithuania

Belarusian opposition presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya during a rally in Viciebsk, Belarus. Photo: Natalia Fedosenko/TASS via Getty Images

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, Belarus' top opposition leader, is "safe" in Lithuania, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius tweeted Tuesday morning.

Why it matters: She hadn't been seen or heard from since filing a complaint at the Central Election Commission Monday amid a police crackdown on Belarusians protesting Sunday's polls that strongman President Aleksander Lukashenko claimed claimed to have won in a landslide, but which was widely viewed to be rigged, Axios Dave Lawler notes. Her team would only say of Tikhanovskaya Monday that she had "made contact" and was "fine."

Orion Rummler, Rebecca Falconer
Updated Aug 11, 2020 - World

U.S. officials condemn Belarus election and "senseless" protest crackdown

Belarus riot police detain a protester after polls closed in the presidential election in Minsk on Sunday, the first of two nights of unrest across the country. Photo: Siarhei Leskiec/AFP via Getty Images

Trump administration members, Democratic and Republican lawmakers and former Vice President Joe Biden expressed concern Monday over Belarus' weekend elections and subsequent brutal crackdown on protesters in the country.

Why it matters: President Aleksander Lukashenko, known as "Europe's last dictator," claimed to have won in a landslide against the pro-democracy opposition in a Sunday election widely viewed as rigged.

Dave Lawler
Updated Aug 11, 2020 - World

Protests in Belarus turn deadly following sham election

Belarus law enforcement officers guard a street during a protest on Monday night. Police in Minsk have fired rubber bullets for a second night against protesters. Photo: Natalia Fedosenko/TASS via Getty Image

Protesters and security forces have been clashing across Belarus overnight in a second night of protests that has left at least one person dead, hundreds injured and thousands arrested.

Why it matters: Sunday’s rigged presidential elections have yielded political uncertainty unlike any seen in Aleksander Lukashenko’s 26-year tenure. After claiming an implausible 80% of the vote, Lukashenko is using every tool in the authoritarian arsenal to maintain his grip on power.

