Secretary of State Mike Pompeo denounced the Belarus election in a statement on Monday as "not free and fair" and urged the country's authoritarian government to "refrain from use of force" against protesters who have taken to the streets.

Why it matters: President Aleksander Lukashenko, known as "Europe's last dictator," claimed to have won in a landslide against the pro-democracy opposition in a Sunday election widely viewed as rigged.

Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets in cities across Belarus for the second consecutive night, where they have violently clashed with riot police and military personnel.

The main opposition candidate, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, had not been seen or heard from for hours on Monday after filing a complaint at the Central Election Commission. Her team later issued a short and mysterious statement, saying: "Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has made contact. She’s fine."

What he's saying: Pompeo said that "severe restrictions on ballot access for candidates, prohibition of local independent observers at polling stations," and "intimidation tactics employed against opposition candidates" have marred the country's election process.

"We strongly condemn ongoing violence against protesters and the detention of opposition supporters, as well as the use of internet shutdowns to hinder the ability of the Belarusian people to share information about the election and the demonstrations," Pompeo said in a statement.

Go deeper: Protests erupt in Belarus after "Europe's last dictator" claims election win