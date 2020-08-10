1 hour ago - World

Pompeo condemns Belarus election as "not free and fair"

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at a press conference on Aug. 5. Photo: Pablo Martinez Monsivais/pool/AFP via Getty Images

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo denounced the Belarus election in a statement on Monday as "not free and fair" and urged the country's authoritarian government to "refrain from use of force" against protesters who have taken to the streets.

Why it matters: President Aleksander Lukashenko, known as "Europe's last dictator," claimed to have won in a landslide against the pro-democracy opposition in a Sunday election widely viewed as rigged.

  • Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets in cities across Belarus for the second consecutive night, where they have violently clashed with riot police and military personnel.
  • The main opposition candidate, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, had not been seen or heard from for hours on Monday after filing a complaint at the Central Election Commission. Her team later issued a short and mysterious statement, saying: "Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has made contact. She’s fine."

What he's saying: Pompeo said that "severe restrictions on ballot access for candidates, prohibition of local independent observers at polling stations," and "intimidation tactics employed against opposition candidates" have marred the country's election process.

  • "We strongly condemn ongoing violence against protesters and the detention of opposition supporters, as well as the use of internet shutdowns to hinder the ability of the Belarusian people to share information about the election and the demonstrations," Pompeo said in a statement.

Updated 5 hours ago - World

Protests erupt in Belarus after "Europe's last dictator" claims election win

Protesters and riot police clash in Minsk, Belarus, on Sunday during a demonstration against President Alexander Lukashenko's claim of a landslide victory. Photo: Misha Friedman/Getty Images)

Riot police clashed with protesters in Belarus overnight after a government exit poll predicted Sunday President Aleksander Lukashenko, an authoritarian who has ruled the Eastern European country since 1994, had overwhelmingly defeated a pro-democracy opposition candidate.

The latest: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo condemned the election as "not free and fair" on Monday and urged the Belarusian government to "refrain from use of force" against protesters who have taken to the streets. At least one person has died in the protests, while hundreds have been injured and thousands arrested.

Aug 9, 2020 - World

Pelosi says election threats from China and Russia are "not equivalent"

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that the threats posed by China and Russia to U.S. elections are "not equivalent," stressing that "Russia is actively, 24/7, interfering in our election."

Why it matters: Top counterintelligence official William Evanina revealed in a statement on Friday that the Russian government is "using a range of measures" to "denigrate" Joe Biden ahead of the election. The government of China, meanwhile, prefers that Trump does not win re-election, Evanina said.

Updated 15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Riot declared in Portland again as protesters rally at police union building

Portland police officers pursue a crowd on Aug. 1. Photo: Nathan Howard/Getty Images

Police declared a riot in Portland again overnight, as protesters rallied at the same police union building demonstrators broke into and set a fire at the previous night, per AP.

What's new: The latest protest was short-lived, according to AP. Police declared another riot early Monday as some demonstrators marched through the streets. "Failure to adhere to this order may subject you to arrest or citation, and may subject you to the use of crowd control agents, impact weapons, or tear gas," the police tweeted.

