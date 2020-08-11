Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya "safe" in Lithuania

Belarusian opposition presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya during a rally in Viciebsk, Belarus. Photo: Natalia Fedosenko/TASS via Getty Images
Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, Belarus' top opposition leader, is "safe" in Lithuania, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius tweeted Tuesday morning.
Why it matters: She hadn't been seen or heard from since filing a complaint at the Central Election Commission Monday amid a police crackdown on Belarusians protesting Sunday's polls that strongman President Aleksander Lukashenko claimed claimed to have won in a landslide, but which was widely viewed to be rigged, Axios Dave Lawler notes. Her team would only say of Tikhanovskaya Monday that she had "made contact" and was "fine."
