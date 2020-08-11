52 mins ago - World

Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya "safe" in Lithuania

Belarusian opposition presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya during a rally in Viciebsk, Belarus. Photo: Natalia Fedosenko/TASS via Getty Images

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, Belarus' top opposition leader, is "safe" in Lithuania, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius tweeted Tuesday morning.

Why it matters: She hadn't been seen or heard from since filing a complaint at the Central Election Commission Monday amid a police crackdown on Belarusians protesting Sunday's polls that strongman President Aleksander Lukashenko claimed claimed to have won in a landslide, but which was widely viewed to be rigged, Axios Dave Lawler notes. Her team would only say of Tikhanovskaya Monday that she had "made contact" and was "fine."

Updated 5 hours ago - World

U.S. officials condemn Belarus election and "senseless" protest crackdown

Belarus riot police detain a protester after polls closed in the presidential election in Minsk on Sunday, the first of two nights of unrest across the country. Photo: Siarhei Leskiec/AFP via Getty Images

Trump administration members, Democratic and Republican lawmakers and former Vice President Joe Biden expressed concern Monday over Belarus' weekend elections and subsequent brutal crackdown on protesters in the country.

Why it matters: President Aleksander Lukashenko, known as "Europe's last dictator," claimed to have won in a landslide against the pro-democracy opposition in a Sunday election widely viewed as rigged.

Updated 18 hours ago - World

Protests erupt in Belarus after "Europe's last dictator" claims election win

Protesters and riot police clash in Minsk, Belarus, on Sunday during a demonstration against President Alexander Lukashenko's claim of a landslide victory. Photo: Misha Friedman/Getty Images)

Riot police clashed with protesters in Belarus overnight after a government exit poll predicted Sunday President Aleksander Lukashenko, an authoritarian who has ruled the Eastern European country since 1994, had overwhelmingly defeated a pro-democracy opposition candidate.

The latest: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo condemned the election as "not free and fair" on Monday and urged the Belarusian government to "refrain from use of force" against protesters who have taken to the streets. At least one person has died in the protests, while hundreds have been injured and thousands arrested.

Updated 6 hours ago - World

Protests in Belarus turn deadly following sham election

Belarus law enforcement officers guard a street during a protest on Monday night. Police in Minsk have fired rubber bullets for a second night against protesters. Photo: Natalia Fedosenko/TASS via Getty Image

Protesters and security forces have been clashing across Belarus overnight in a second night of protests that has left at least one person dead, hundreds injured and thousands arrested.

Why it matters: Sunday’s rigged presidential elections have yielded political uncertainty unlike any seen in Aleksander Lukashenko’s 26-year tenure. After claiming an implausible 80% of the vote, Lukashenko is using every tool in the authoritarian arsenal to maintain his grip on power.

