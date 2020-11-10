NYT: DOJ official steps down over Barr's voter fraud investigation memo

Richard Pilger, a Department of Justice official who oversees investigations of voter fraud, stepped down from his role on Monday after Attorney General Bill Barr authorized U.S. attorneys to probe alleged voter fraud, the New York Times reports.

Details: "Having familiarized myself with the new policy and its ramifications … I must regretfully resign from my role as Director of the Election Crimes Branch," said Pilger in an email to colleagues, per the NYT.

Pilger, who's been director of the Election Crimes Branch of the Department of Justice since 2010, will "move to a nonsupervisory role working on corruption prosecutions."

Why it matters: President Trump has refused to concede the election to President-elect Joe Biden, alleging a conspiracy of widespread voting fraud, but he has yet to provide relevant evidence.

Democrats have accused Barr of politicizing his role and of political interference in cases involving Trump associates, claims he strongly denies.

The DOJ did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.