1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Barr: Trump's Roger Stone tweets "make it impossible for me to do my job"

Axios

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Attorney General Bill Barr told ABC News in an interview Thursday that President Trump's "constant background commentary" about the Justice Department “make it impossible for me to do my job," adding, “I think it’s time to stop the tweeting about Department of Justice criminal cases."

Why it matters: It's a rare public rebuke of the president by the attorney general, who has faced allegations of politicizing the Justice Department.

Driving the news: President Trump acknowledged in a tweet Wednesday that Barr had personally intervened to overrule career prosecutors' sentencing recommendation for Roger Stone. Trump congratulated Barr on Twitter for "taking charge of a case that was totally out of control and perhaps should not have even been brought."

  • Stone was indicted in the Mueller investigation and convicted for lying about his efforts to find out more about the timing of WikiLeaks' release of damaging emails related to Hillary Clinton.
  • Trump has called the seven- to nine-year sentencing recommendation Stone initially received "a disgrace" and left open the possibility of a pardon.

What he's saying: Asked if he was prepared to take the blowback for criticizing the president, Barr responded: “Of course.”

  • "As I said during my confirmation, I came in to serve as attorney general. I am responsible for everything that happens in the department, but the thing I have most responsibility for are the issues that are brought to me for decision."
  • "And I will make those decisions based on what I think is the right thing to do, and I'm not going to be bullied or influenced by anybody, whether it's Congress, newspaper editorial boards or the president. I’m gonna do what I think is right."

Barr said that with respect to the Stone decision, Trump's late-night tweet put him in an especially difficult position. Both the White House and Justice Department have insisted there was no coordination and that the decision to intervene in the Stone case was made before Trump's tweet.

  • “Do you go forward with what you think is the right decision or do you pull back because of the tweet? And that just sort of illustrates how disruptive these tweets can be,” he said.

Go deeper: House Judiciary Committee says Barr has agreed to testify

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer

Warren: Barr should resign or face impeachment

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks at her primary night event on Tuesday. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren told CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360°" Wednesday Attorney General Bill Barr should resign "or face impeachment" after President Trump acknowledged the AG overruled prosecutors to lower Roger Stone's sentencing recommendation.

The big picture: Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee sent Barr a letter confirming he'll testify on March 31 on the intervention in the case of Trump's associate Stone, after Department of Justice prosecutors requested he serve 7–9 years in prison for crimes including obstruction of justice, lying to Congress and witness tampering. All four prosecutors resigned following the action.

Go deeperArrow15 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Zachary Basu

Trump congratulates Barr after prosecutors resign from Roger Stone case

Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

The Justice Department submitted a new sentencing recommendation for Roger Stone on Tuesday, overruling career prosecutors who requested in a court filing Monday that the former Trump adviser serve 7–9 years in prison.

Driving the news: President Trump acknowledged in a Wednesday morning tweet that Attorney General Bill Barr had intervened in the matter, congratulating him for "taking charge of a case that was totally out of control and perhaps should not have even been brought."

Go deeperArrowUpdated Feb 12, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Jacob Knutson

Lindsey Graham won't ask Bill Barr to testify about Stone sentencing

Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told reporters Wednesday that he would not ask Attorney General Bill Barr to testify before his committee about the Justice Department's decision to reduce the sentencing recommendation for President Trump's associate Roger Stone.

Why it matters: Democrats in the past 24 hours have demanded that the administration provide answers on why the DOJ overruled career officials who had been handling the Stone prosecution, especially after Trump congratulated Barr on Twitter for "taking charge of a case that was totally out of control."

Go deeperArrowFeb 12, 2020 - Politics & Policy