Politics & Policy

Trump on possible Roger Stone pardon: "I don't want to say that yet"

Orion Rummler

Photo: Courtesy of Fox News

President Trump declined to confirm Wednesday whether he is considering a pardon for his former associate Roger Stone, instead railing against prosecutors for treating Stone "horribly" and attacking former top FBI officials like James Comey and Andrew McCabe.

"I don't want to say that yet, but I will tell you what, people were hurt viciously and badly by these corrupt people. ... Nine years for doing something where nobody can even define what he did. ... We have killers, we have murderers all over the place, nothing happens. And then they put a man in jail and destroy his life.
  • Reality check: Stone was convicted by a jury on seven counts related to lying about his efforts to learn when WikiLeaks would publish damaging emails about Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election.

The big picture: Trump congratulated Attorney General Bill Barr on Wednesday for intervening in Stone's case and overruling career prosecutors who requested that the former Trump adviser serve 7–9 years in prison. The intervention has prompted allegations of political interference, despite Trump and the Justice Department insisted that they did not coordinate the move.

Rebecca Falconer

Trump rages against his own DOJ after Stone prosecutors quit

President Trump speaks to reporters at the White House on Tuesday. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

President Trump railed on Twitter against Department of Justice prosecutors who recommended Roger Stone serve 7–9 years in prison Tuesday night — and he later tweeted, "Prosecutorial Misconduct?"

"Who are the four prosecutors (Mueller people?) who cut and ran after being exposed for recommending a ridiculous 9 year prison sentence to a man that got caught up in an investigation that was illegal, the Mueller Scam, and shouldn't ever even have started? 13 Angry Democrats?"
Zachary Basu

Prosecutors recommend Roger Stone serve 7–9 years in prison

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Federal prosecutors recommended in a sentencing memo filed Monday that Trump associate Roger Stone serve 87–108 months in prison — or 7–9 years — for crimes that include obstruction of justice, lying to Congress and witness tampering.

The big picture: Stone, one of several Trump associates to be indicted as a result of the Mueller investigation, was found guilty in November of lying to Congress about his efforts to learn more about when WikiLeaks would publish damaging emails about 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Rebecca Falconer

Pelosi leads Democrats' calls for DOJ probe

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds a press conference on Tuesday in Washington, D.C. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is leading calls for an investigation after the Department of Justice made a downgraded sentencing recommendation for President Trump's associate Roger Stone.

"By tweet @realDonaldTrump engaged in political interference in the sentencing of Roger Stone. It is outrageous that DOJ has deeply damaged the rule of law by withdrawing its recommendation. Stepping down of prosecutors should be commended & actions of DOJ should be investigated."
