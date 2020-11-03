Axios' Margaret Talev and Mike Allen walk us through what they're preparing for on election night.

Plus, how the election could come down to Pennsylvania's mail-in ballots.

And, why voting is a sacred right.

Guests: Axios' Margaret Talev and Mike Allen; Noah Feldman, constitutional law professor at Harvard University; and Rev. Otis Moss, senior pastor of Trinity United Church of Christ.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Dan Bobkoff, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

