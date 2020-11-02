Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Biden campaign: "Under no scenario" will Trump be declared winner on election night

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Biden campaign is preparing for a long election night and is warning the country — and the media — to ignore any victory declaration from President Trump before all the ballots are counted.

Why it matters: Trump has told confidants that he will prematurely declare victory on election night if he looks like he’s "ahead," even if crucial states haven't finished counting. “Under no scenario will Donald Trump be declared a victor on election night,” Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said in a briefing Monday.

The big picture: The Biden campaign has focused its efforts on convincing its supporters to either vote by mail or vote early in person.

  • On Monday, the campaign made the case that Biden has three pathways to 270 electoral votes, with the easiest route running through Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.
  • The campaign also argued that the early numbers show that they have banked enough votes to make a Trump victory difficult to achieve on Election Day.
  • The campaign believes Trump will need 61% of the vote on Election Day to win in Wisconsin, and 62% in North Carolina, O’Malley Dillon said.
  • In Arizona, she put the figure at 60% to overcome the votes the Biden camp thinks the former vice president has already won.

What to watch: Biden officials are also preparing to protect voters from intimidation on Election Day, while bracing for legal challenges after the polls close.

  • "Voter intimidation is illegal and will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” said Bob Bauer, a former White House counsel and Biden adviser.
  • But the campaign expects Trump's attorneys to file lawsuits and plans to meet them in court. “[W]e're going to match them, I assure you, and exceed them in quality and vigor. And we will protect the vote,” Bauer said.

The bottom line: The Biden campaign isn't ruling out declaring victory for themselves tomorrow. "My expectation is that the vice president will address the American people, probably late," O'Malley Dillon said.

Go deeper

Jonathan Swan
Updated 22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Trump's plan to declare premature victory

Photo: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

President Trump has told confidants he'll declare victory on Tuesday night if it looks like he's "ahead," according to three sources familiar with his private comments. That's even if the Electoral College outcome still hinges on large numbers of uncounted votes in key states like Pennsylvania.

The latest: Speaking to reporters on Sunday evening, Trump denied that he would declare victory prematurely, before adding, "I think it's a terrible thing when ballots can be collected after an election. I think it's a terrible thing when states are allowed to tabulate ballots for a long period of time after the election is over."

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
Nov 1, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump adviser falsely claims Democrats could "steal" electoral votes

Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller falsely claimed on Sunday that Democrats would try to "steal" electoral votes after election night if President Trump appears to be ahead, signaling a coming legal fight over mail-in ballots that are counted after Nov. 3.

Reality check: Electoral College votes are not awarded until December, and no state ever reports its final count on election night — despite Trump's insistence that the election should end on Nov. 3 and that the courts should not allow ballots to be counted in the days following.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
Nov 1, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Final NYT poll before election shows Biden leading in 4 key swing states

Photos: Jim Watson, Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden has a lead over President Trump in Florida, Arizona, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, according to the last New York Times/Siena College poll before Tuesday's election.

Why it matters: Biden's apparent lead in a number of states, largely supported by voters who did not turn out in 2016, "appears to put him in a stronger position heading into Election Day than any presidential candidate since at least 2008," the Times' Alex Burns and Jonathan Martin write.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow